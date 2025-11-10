When Thanksgiving turkeys go from golden to gone wrong, Firehouse Subs is ready to respond. The firefighter-founded hot sub chain is rolling out a limited-edition Firehouse Subs Gravy Extinguisher, the ultimate rescue tool for Thanksgiving turkey disasters.*

In the true spirit of giving, 100% of proceeds from every Firehouse Subs Gravy Extinguisher will benefit the cornerstone of the brand – the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation,** which has granted more than $100 million in lifesaving equipment to first responders across North America.

“Thanksgiving emergencies happen – and when they do, Firehouse Subs is on call,” said Mike Vizza, Director of Communications at Firehouse Subs. “Whether your turkey’s overcooked, underwhelming, or on the edge of disaster, the Firehouse Subs Gravy Extinguisher delivers a blast of flavor to save your feast. Best of all, every purchase helps equip the real heroes – first responders – with vital lifesaving tools.”

In honor of the Foundation’s 20th anniversary, fans can purchase their very own Firehouse Subs Gravy Extinguisher for just $20 starting Friday, November 14 at 12:00 PM EST exclusively at FirehouseGravyRescue.com, while supplies last.***

Built on over three decades of serving hot and hearty subs, Firehouse Subs is known for stacking quality meats, melted cheeses, and bold flavors that deliver satisfaction in every bite. Rooted in the brand’s firefighter heritage, Firehouse Subs pays tribute to its beginnings with signature creations like the iconic Hook & Ladder, Engineer, and Firehouse Hero, alongside fan favorites such as the New York Steamer and Captain’s Club.

To find a restaurant near you, visit firehousesubs.com.

*Does not include gravy.

**100% of the purchase price will benefit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

***Available for purchase and shipping within the U.S. only, while supplies last.