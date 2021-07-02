Firehouse Subs Settles Debate on How to Pronounce 'Gyro'

Firehouse Subs, the leading international sandwich brand, surveyed Americans to determine how the masses pronounce the word “gyro” and settle this longstanding food debate in celebration of its newest menu item, the Chicken Gyro Sub.

The survey of 1,000 Americans, conducted in conjunction with Wakefield Research, uncovered that the majority of Americans (23 percent) pronounce it “guy-rho” (rhymes with pyro), followed closely by the 19 percent that pronounce it “jye-rho” (rhymes with “hydro”).

The survey also found that more than half of Americans (53 percent) don't let an unfamiliar word keep them from ordering delicious menu items like acai, au jus and gyros. Though 92 percent of Americans have said “gyro” out loud, it still rates as one of the top food items Americans are unsure how to pronounce.

Regardless of how you pronounce it, Firehouse Subs is introducing its newest menu item, the Chicken Gyro Sub, available now at all Firehouse Subs restaurants for a limited time. This craveable, unique sub features grilled chicken breast, feta cheese, cucumber slices, lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber slices, and a new, made in-house zesty pepperoncini tzatziki spread on a Firehouse Subs’ signature toasted sub roll.

“The bright Mediterranean flavor of the Chicken Gyro Sub is something new to the Firehouse Subs brand,” says Director of Product Development Jay Miller. “I wanted to create a sub that was light and refreshing for the summertime season, while still being hearty and flavorful. And with an array of vegetables, the sub includes an added kick from the new, zesty pepperoncini tzatziki spread that makes it unique and different from your everyday gyro.”

June 28 through July 3, Firehouse Subs Rewards users can exclusively order the Chicken Gyro Sub in the Firehouse Subs App during the App-Only Access Week. Orders will be available for pickup via Rapid Rescue To Go and guests will receive double points on their entire purchase during this early-access period*. Starting July 5 this fresh and hearty sub will be available for a limited time to all Firehouse Subs guests via dine-in, phone, carryout or third-party delivery orders as well. The sub will also be available via drive-thru and curbside locations where applicable. Rewards points may be redeemed for food rewards like free subs. Firehouse Rewards members are the first to know about promotions and new menu items through the Firehouse Subs App. The Firehouse Rewards program recently earned the highest score among sandwich and bagel concepts in Newsweek’s ranking of America’s Best Loyalty Programs.

To order a Chicken Gyro Sub, download the Firehouse Subs App from the Apple App Store or Google Play and your order will be boxed, bagged and ready to pick up at the Rapid Rescue To Go station inside your nearest Firehouse Subs location. Select locations also offer curbside pickup.