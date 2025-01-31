Firehouse Subs is bringing back their fan-favorite ‘Name of the Day’ deal, offering free subs on Sunday, February 9 to guests with names inspired by football icons. While the Eagles and Chiefs battle it out on the field, guests named Cooper, Tom, Julian, Von, Nick, Peyton, Patrick, or Eli can score a free sub of their own!

Name of the Day offers guests with matching names the opportunity to buy any sub and receive any sub of equal or lesser value for free, in-store or for delivery. This is the perfect opportunity to try the new decadent French Dip before it disappears, with premium roast beef, caramelized onions, melted Swiss and provolone cheeses, and Italian seasoning, all nestled on a toasted garlic butter roll.

If your team wins on February 9th, you might want to plan an extra special Valentine’s Day celebration to keep the good vibes going! Guests can stop by any Firehouse Subs location on February 14 and enjoy the Valentine’s Day BOGO deal with your sweetheart – a free medium sub with purchase of medium or large sub combo.