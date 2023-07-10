Firehouse's Pepperoni Pizza Meatball Sub Makes Triumphant Return

Firehouse Subs is celebrating the return of its guest favorite Pepperoni Pizza Meatball Sub, an epic mashup of pizza flavors all in one, hot and hearty sub. First launched in 2021, the popular limited time menu item features Italian meatballs, marinara, extra provolone, crispy pepperoni, and Italian seasoning on a toasted garlic bread roll.

Firehouse Subs Rewards Members can get a medium Pepperoni Pizza Meatball Sub for just $6 for a limited time when they purchase on the new Firehouse Subs app. Available for download in all mobile app stores, the Firehouse Subs app now features a new look and improved features for guests to place their order for delivery or pick up via Rapid Rescue to Go.

"The classic Firehouse Meatball sub is popular among many guests, but when you combine three Italian American staples – a classic meatball sub, pepperoni pizza and garlic bread – you get a delicious, indulgent sub that wows the taste buds," says Yosef Hojchman, Chief Marketing Officer at Firehouse Subs. "Guests have been asking for it and we're excited to bring it back."

Much like when guests visit their local Firehouse Subs in person, guests have the option to donate to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation when they check out on the app. To date, the Foundation has provided more than $77 million in the U.S. and Puerto Rico in lifesaving equipment, training and funding to first responders and public safety organizations. Guests can also support their local communities through the Foundation when dining in Firehouse Subs restaurants by rounding up at the register, donating spare change and purchasing a recycled, five-gallon pickle bucket for a $3 donation.

Can't get enough of this garlicky, tasty sub? You can upgrade to a garlic bread roll for any signature Firehouse Sub, like the New York Steamer, Firehouse Italian or even the Smokehouse Beef & Cheddar Brisket. A side of garlic bread can also be purchased to accompany Firehouse Chili, soup, salad or macaroni and cheese.

The Pepperoni Pizza Meatball Sub is now available at all participating U.S. locations. Firehouse Subs guests can visit FirehouseSubs.com to find their nearest restaurant to dine-in or pick up via the app.