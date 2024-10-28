This season, Five Guys introduces the limited-time Candy Cane Crunch mix-in—bringing not just one new holiday shake to the menu but hundreds. By mixing and matching flavors, customers can create over 500 milkshake combinations with the Candy Cane Crunch mix-in. Make your favorite shake a holiday shake!

“We are very excited about this new mix-in. The flavor is great on its own but customization is also important to us. We don’t want customers to feel like they have to try Candy Cane Crunch by itself or that there is only one way to enjoy it. There isn’t! The sky is the limit…from chocolate to bacon and everything in between,” said Five Guys CEO and Founder, Jerry Murrell.

The Candy Cane Crunch mix-in has a strong peppermint flavor and brings a delightful crunch to your milkshake experience. Real candy cane pieces are added to the shake, not syrup or extract. Each shake is also topped with whipped cream and sprinkled with Candy Cane for a festive flare.

Only available in-store or on the Five Guys website and mobile app from November 1 through December 31, at participating locations while supplies last.