Five Guys, the fast casual burger chain known for its fresh ingredients and unlimited toppings, is reintroducing its coffee milkshake mix-in with a new recipe for a limited time this summer. In classic Five Guys fashion, the rich and bold coffee flavor can be paired with any number of the brand’s 10 signature mix-ins.

Due to public demand, the coffee mix-in returns with an improved formulation as a premium coffee syrup, allowing customers to enjoy the authentic flavor through a streamlined preparation process.

“Coffee culture embodies personalization and individuality. Just as everyone takes their coffee differently, we believe your milkshake should reflect your personal taste,” said Five Guys founder and CEO Jerry Murrell. “You can enjoy the coffee mix-in on its own, with chocolate, salted caramel or even with all mix-ins! We know our customers will find their own unique blend, so let us know how you take your coffee shake this summer.”

The limited-time offering will be available in store and online (mobile app or web ordering) at all North American Five Guys locations that offer milkshakes through September 30.