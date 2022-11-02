Five Guys' U.K. Business Inks Delivery Partnership with Just Eat

Just Eat has launched a new partnership with Five Guys, offering nationwide delivery from almost all of its restaurant sites across the UK.

Following a rapid rollout, 137 restaurants across the country are now live on the Just Eat platform, with free delivery on orders over £20. As the nation's largest food delivery platform, Just Eat reaches 97% of all UK postcodes, meaning even more customers will be able to get its famous customisable burgers, fries and shakes, delivered to their door.

The partnership signifies Just Eat’s commitment to offer its customers the very best choice and convenience, be it the nation’s favourite restaurant brands, fresh groceries or locally-loved independent restaurants and takeaways.

The full restaurant menu will be available for delivery for lunch from 11am, right through to dinnertime. With a choice of 15 different toppings available, customers can choose from 250,000 possible combinations of burgers, hot dogs and sandwiches to enjoy in the comfort of their own home.

The partnership comes amidst a period of rapid growth for Just Eat. The food delivery app works with more than 68,000 partners across UK & Ireland, and continually offers more choice by introducing a number of high profile restaurant groups and grocers to its platform.

Just Eat UK Strategic Partnerships Director, Amy Heather says: “We know that Five Guys will be a firm favourite among our 19 million customers. Whether it be their famous burgers, hot dogs or fries cooked from scratch using the very best ingredients, or their many variations of incredible milkshakes, Five Guys offers something to everyone.

“When it comes to food delivery, people seek convenience and variety - whether that’s last minute groceries, a morning coffee or of course, delicious burgers. Through successful partnerships such as this, we’re continually offering customers more of what they love - all on the Just Eat app.”

John Eckbert, Chief Executive at Five Guys JV says: “We are thrilled to now offer Five Guys to more hungry customers via our new delivery partner, Just Eat. Juicy and customisable burgers, hand-cut fries, delicious shakes, all with the highest quality ingredients are only a click away. So, if it’s something for the weekend, a well-earned treat or you’ve run out of steam to cook at home, Five Guys is now here for you on Just Eat.”