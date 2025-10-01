GoTo Foods announced the upcoming opening of a flagship Auntie Anne’s + Cinnabon streetside co-brand location in downtown Chicago. Located at 163 N. Michigan Avenue, just steps from Millennium Park, the store officially opens October 4 and represents a milestone in GoTo Foods’ strategy to expand beyond traditional mall-based footprints.

The highly visible, high-foot-traffic site will house two snack brands under one roof, alongside another Chicago favorite, Original Rainbow Cone, which opened in the shared 1,373-square-foot space on September 29. By combining iconic flavors in one convenient location, the new store offers guests a unique opportunity to enjoy expanded menu options, cross-brand pairings, and an elevated experience designed to make every visit more fun, memorable, and craveable.

Local Ownership

The new Auntie Anne’s + Cinnabon location is operated by AMG PretzelBon LLC, a seasoned multi-brand franchise group led by brothers Ahmad, Mohammad, and Ameen Mansour and their brother-in-law, Ghassan Jaber. AMG owns and operates more than a dozen QSR locations across Illinois and Indiana, including Auntie Anne’s, Cinnabon, Charley’s Philly Steaks, Sbarro, Doc Popcorn, and Dippin’ Dots.

With roots in mall-based operations, AMG has been actively pursuing the right flagship space for years. This new Michigan Avenue storefront marks a significant step in their evolution—moving beyond mall and underground locations to establish a high-profile presence in one of the nation’s most dynamic urban markets.

GoTo Foods’ Streetside Co-Brand Growth Strategy

The flagship debut underscores GoTo Foods’ commitment to redefining the future of quick-service restaurants (QSR) through streetside co-branding. By prioritizing flexible and modular store formats, the company is enabling greater convenience for consumers while unlocking enhanced profitability potential for franchisees.

The momentum behind this strategy continues to accelerate: in 2024 alone, GoTo Foods signed 353 co-brand agreements, with a growing emphasis on streetside and urban locations. The Michigan Avenue flagship exemplifies how the company is positioning its iconic brands for long-term success in high-density corridors and beyond traditional mall venues.