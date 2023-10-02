Flame Broiler Adds Korean Spicy Chicken as Permanent Menu Item

Flame Broiler, is turning up the heat with a spicy addition of Korean Spicy Chicken to its permanent menu.

Inspired by the vibrant flavors of gochujang and sesame, Flame Broiler's Korean Spicy Chicken brings a spicy twist to their menu that perfectly balances with their signature charbroiled chicken. Ideal for snacking or sharing at upcoming holiday get-togethers or sports watch parties, the Korean Spicy Chicken is available as a protein option for Flame Broiler's bowls and entrees. Guests can savor the new, spicy offering across all Flame Broiler restaurants — either in-store pickup or delivery.