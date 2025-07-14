Flame Broiler, a family-owned fast-casual franchise, celebrates 30 years of providing health-conscious cuisine inspired by Korean heritage. This August 2025, fans of Flame Broiler are invited to participate in the celebration through a nationwide month-long promotion. For four weeks, Flame Broiler will administer a new special, such as free beverages or discounted bowls, accessible to loyalty members in the Magic Rewards app or Flame Broiler website.

This program is extended in honor of the legacy of Flame Broiler Founder Young Lee, who immigrated to the United States from South Korea in 1972. In 1995, Lee opened the first Flame Broiler in Orange County, igniting his dream of a new kind of restaurant that serves healthy and affordable meals to the community. Today, Young’s three sons, Daniel, Christian, and David, continue their father’s legacy, expanding the franchise and operating locations across California, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, Oklahoma, and Texas.

“It’s only fitting that we celebrate this milestone anniversary with our community, who have been loyal over the past three decades,” said Christian Lee, president of Flame Broiler. “This month-long promotion is a small token of our gratitude for our customers who have been part of our journey from the beginning, and our way of inviting new guests to experience a bit of our family’s magic.”

The 30th Anniversary promotion celebrates three decades of Lee’s vision and how the next generation shares the flavors of Flame Broiler with a refreshed style. Four weeks of anniversary deals will proceed as follows:

30th Anniversary Deals can only be redeemed via the Flame Broiler Magic Rewards app or via the Flame Broiler website.

Week 1 (8/3/25 – 8/9/25): Free 20oz or 32oz beverage with the purchase of any entrée.

(8/3/25 – 8/9/25): Free 20oz or 32oz beverage with the purchase of any entrée. Week 2 (8/10/25 – 8/16/25): 30% off any entrée.

(8/10/25 – 8/16/25): 30% off any entrée. Week 3 (8/17/25 – 8/23/25): Happy Hour all week, 30% off any Chicken or Tofu bowl from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

(8/17/25 – 8/23/25): Happy Hour all week, 30% off any Chicken or Tofu bowl from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Week 4 (8/24/25 – 8/31/25): Free regular bowl if you make at least $30 of purchases at Flame Broiler

Diners must enroll in Flame Broiler’s Magic Rewards loyalty program to access the 30th Anniversary deals. To register, patrons can create an ordering account through the Flame Broiler website or by downloading the mobile app (available on the App Store) and creating an account. Once the account is active, users can accrue points with future Flame Broiler purchases over time.

Following the anniversary celebration, Flame Broiler Magic Rewards members will continue to save with every Flame Broiler purchase through ongoing sales. For every dollar spent in-store, online, or within the Flame Broiler mobile app, guests will earn 10 Magic Rewards points. To redeem rewards, Flame Broiler fans can select “Redeem Rewards” at checkout for an online, in-store, or in-app purchase. Upon creating an account, Flame Broiler customers will automatically save $5 if they spend a minimum of $20 on their purchase. Magic Rewards are only earned through food and beverage purchases. Rewards will not be granted through merchandise and gift card purchases, gratuities, taxes, discounts, donations, catering adjustments, or third-party orders. Other exclusions may apply. To learn more about Magic Rewards, visit flamebroilerusa.com/rewards and sign up today.