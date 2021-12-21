Flame Broiler Launches Simply Magic Sauce Bottles to Benefit North Korean Refugees

Flame Broiler, popular for serving delicious, healthy Korean-inspired bowls with honest, simple ingredients, is proud to team up with Liberty in North Korea (LiNK) to launch 12,000 Simply Magic Sauce bottles benefitting the North Korean people. While supplies last, Flame Broiler will donate 15% of the net proceeds from the sweet and flavorful Simply Magic Sauce bottle sold with the LiNK label. Additionally, Flame Broiler will make a $5 donation for each newsletter signup through the QR code on the Simply Magic Sauce bottle.



LiNK is an organization that aids North Korean refugees to escape through secret rescue routes and empowers resettled North Koreans to become advocates and agents of change. LiNK is mobilizing a movement of allies to stand with the North Korean people until they achieve their freedom.



Flame Broiler’s founder, Young Lee, built his business upon the principles of better living that his own father instilled in him. Young’s father, a refugee who escaped North Korea in the mid-1990s, raised his family in South Korea. They then relocated to the United States, where Young fell in love with the diverse culture of Southern California and raised a family of his own. In 1995, Young opened the first Flame Broiler restaurant, bringing the food of his homeland to his new community. Young knew the value of freedom from his father and has worked to extend the gift of healthy living through simple, delicious food inspired by his Korean roots.



“It’s important to understand and empathize with the challenges that North Korean people continue to face. LiNK is doing extraordinary and life-changing work which means a lot to me and my own family’s story,” says Young Lee, Flame Broiler Founder. “As my father was a North Korean refugee and built a better life for our family in the United States, we hope the launch of our partnership with LiNK will bring awareness and help Northern Koreans reach safety, freedom as well as success.”



LiNK President, Hannah Song expressed her excitement around the collaboration saying, “We are so thrilled to work alongside Flame Broiler and the Lee Family to accelerate change on this issue and to bring forth more attention and support for the North Korean people.”