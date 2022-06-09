Flame Broiler Releases Hot Sauce Bottles

Flame Broiler, the healthy Korean-inspired rice bowl restaurant group dedicated to honest, simple ingredients, launches proprietary hot sauces in 12 oz bottles. Created by Flame Broiler Founder Young Lee, these three fiery sauces are now available to purchase at participating Flame Broiler locations across the nation. Flame Broiler fans can enhance any meal or snack with a touch of medium to extra spicy heat at any time.



Alongside Flame Broiler’s signature Simply Magic Sauce, the brand has added to its tasty sauce roster with the following products:

Hot Sauce : Inspired by Flame Broiler Founder Young Lee and his love for Louisiana heat after immigrating to South Los Angeles, Flame Broiler’s proprietary Hot Sauce is the secret recipe made with aged red cayenne peppers that will give people that slow burn they’re looking for.

Jalape ño Hot Sauce : Famously known as Double Hot Sauce in-store, Flame Broiler’s Jalapeño Hot Sauce has the fiery flavor of green jalapeños with a nod to Mexican flavors including green chile peppers that will keep consumers reaching for more.

Seoul Scorcher: Only the bold can handle Flame Broiler’s Triple Hot Sauce, Seoul Scorcher. This blend of Korean-inspired flavors like gochujang and sesame is the kind of heat that makes consumers sweat...in a good way of course!

“Since opening the first Flame Broiler restaurant nearly three decades ago, my top priority has been to provide guests with simple food made with the best and most flavorful ingredients,” says Young Lee, CEO, and founder of Flame Broiler. “We are ecstatic to bring our signature hot sauces to consumers where they can spice up their own dishes and encourage healthy cooking at home.”



Flame Broiler’s core menu features rice bowls that start at only 140 calories. The bowls are made with non-GMO white or brown rice, Angus beef, NAE (No Antibiotics Ever) chicken or organic charbroiled tofu, freshly blanched vegetables, and topped with chopped green onions. For an added flavor kick, guests are invited to top bowls off with Flame Broiler’s hot sauces or its popular Simply Magic Sauce, all of which can now be purchased at the restaurants to be enjoyed anywhere and everywhere.