Flame Broiler Releases Signature Charbroiled Wings

Flame Broiler, well-known for serving simple and delicious Korean-inspired rice bowls, is spicing up their menu with a healthy and Korean BBQ take on chicken wings with a signature charbroiled flavor. The Charbroiled Wings are flying in for a limited time and are now available to devour at participating Flame Broiler locations across the nation. Flame Broiler fans can excite their taste buds with these delectable wings, crisped to perfection.

The bone-in, no antibiotics ever (NAE) chicken Charbroiled Wings are made with zero oil or breading, and grilled with Simply Magic Sauce. Guests can dip the Charbroiled Wings in their choice of hot sauce ranging from mild to extra spicy – Hot Sauce, Jalapeño Hot Sauce, Seoul Scorcher, or a secret Korean Spicy Chicken Hot Sauce. The perfect blend of smokey and sweet flavors is encapsulated in each bite and gives customers an opportunity to customize to their desired palettes.

"We strive to continue innovating our offerings and the latest Charbroiled Wings are the next chapter of our story," says Young Lee, CEO and founder of Flame Broiler. "As a company dedicated to serving simple food made with flavorful and high-quality ingredients, these wings are sure to add a level of thrill to our food roster. We can't wait for people to taste what we've cooked up."

The craveable Charbroiled Wings are available as a plate, side of 2 wings and by the dozen at participating Flame Broiler locations nationwide. To order Charbroiled Wings at the nearest Flame Broiler restaurant, please visit https://order.flamebroilerusa.com/. on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.