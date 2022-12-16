With the weather getting colder in Georgia, Flannel Friday is back at gusto! Athens. Just grab a friend and show up in your favorite flannel shirt – or pants if that’s your vibe – to get a buy-one-get-one menu deal. Guests can enjoy the special deal on the expansive, pet-friendly patio with heaters, cornhole and a putting green, or take it to go – valid every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. until February 24.

Located off W Broad Street and Alps Road, gusto! serves up a fresh take on global cuisines, introducing guests to unique and bold flavor combinations. The choice begins with a bowl or wrap, then guests select a base, protein and gusto, or signature flavor profile.