Flat Top Grill Adds Greek Power Bowl and Sesame Tofu Appetizer

Flat Top Grill, the upscale Asian-fusion create-your-own restaurant concept that originated in Chicago, is igniting taste buds with exhilarating limited-time menu options. Starting July 19, guests can savor the flavors of the season with the addition of the new Greek Power Bowl and Sesame Tofu Appetizer, along with their best-selling cocktail, the FT Margarita – at only $6 through the end of September.

Becca McIntyre, the brand's Vice President of Culinary, and Chef Robert Kabakoff, a world-renowned menu innovator known for his creativity in the kitchen, have spearheaded Flat Top's seasonal menu and have crafted the highly anticipated Greek Power Bowl along with other enticing limited-time offerings. This refreshing entrée boasts a harmonious blend of all-white meat chicken breast, fresh English cucumber, Kalamata olives, grape tomatoes and green onions in a scratch-made Fuji apple cider vinaigrette, served on a bed of Couscous, topped off with Feta cheese. The Greek Power Bowl is a light yet flavorful option, perfect for the summer season and is only available through the end of September.

Accompanying the bowl is the equally sensational Sesame Tofu Appetizer, featuring the brand’s delectable house-made Toasted Sesame Garlic Sauce. This dish showcases the skillful fusion of Asian flavors, offering an intriguing combination of textures and tastes.

"We are constantly striving to enhance the dining experience for our guests at Flat Top Grill, and our new menu additions exemplify our commitment to providing an elevated experience with diverse options," says Gregg Majewski, Chief Executive Officer of Craveworthy Brands, the parent company of Flat Top Grill. "The Greek Power Bowl is a summertime delight packed with flavors while remaining light and refreshing. We are honored to be the go-to destination for a unique dining experience year-round."

To complement these new offerings, Flat Top Grill is also introducing other seasonal delights for guests that prefer to build their own bowls. These include the zesty Spicy Cucumber Salad, the enticing Fuji Cider-Apple Sauce, the rich Toasted Sesame Garlic Sauce and the flavorful Couscous Base – further demonstrating the wide-variety the brand has to offer it’s guests.

The summer wouldn’t be complete without America’s #1 selling cocktail in-hand, and Flat Top understands the assignment. They’re putting their best-selling drink, the Flat Top Margarita, on special all summer long, at just $6. Guests are encouraged to make their margs their own, by adding a flavor or even topping off their drink with an extra tequila shot. The $6 price point is good through September.

Founded with a vision to bring fresh, flat top grill cooking to the U.S., the create-your-own restaurant concept combines the comfort of full-service and an interactive dining experience becoming a preferred destination in the markets it serves across the Midwest. The brand offers fans broad appeal and caters to various flavor preferences and lifestyles by offering keto, gluten-free, low-carb, vegan and vegetarian options, as well as exotic ingredients, scratch-made sauces and cuisines from all across the world. The new line of menu items is available for quick order online, or to order from the table, versus making your way through the Fresh Market Bar the traditional way. These bowls aim to appeal to new and existing guests that prefer to let the Flat Top’s chef’s do all the work.

In recent years, Flat Top Grill has put a focus on brand reimaging, heightened customer service, improved food quality and even more operational excellence as a way to continue to refine the customer experience. Today, the brand has five locations open in the Chicagoland and Indiana.