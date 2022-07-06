Flat Top Grill Introduces New Summer LTOs

Flat Top Grill, the upscale Asian-fusion create-your-own concept that originated in Chicago in 1995, is adding even more spice to its recently refreshed menu with five limited time only offerings.

“With an overwhelmingly positive response to our recently refreshed menu, we’re excited to introduce even more flavorful and imaginative menu items just in time for summer,” says Gregg Majewski, Chief Executive Officer of Flat Top Grill. “Flat Top Grill continues to push flavor boundaries, driven by exciting new food trends as we urge our guests to eat adventurously.”

Available beginning on Thursday, July 7, guests can indulge in the fresh flavors of summer with a new Thai-inspired bowl, served on healthy cauliflower rice, paired with a smashing cocktail along with a seaworthy appetizer and zesty dessert. Aligning with the create-your-own experience at Flat Top Grill, guests can also use the new Thai Basil sauce in their own customized dish.

The delicious limited-time options on the menu include:

Thai Basil Chicken Bowl (Chicken, green onion, sugar snap peas, Fresno pepper, signature FT spices, Thai Basil Lime sauce, served on cauliflower rice and topped with cilantro and fried garlic

Blueberry Smash Cocktail (Jim Beam™ Bourbon, house made blueberry jam, fresh lemon sour, mint & lemon)

Poke Tacos (A new, handheld spin on Flat Top’s popular Poke bowl – this time served inside a Nori “taco.” Get it three ways – Sushi-grade Tuna, Crab or Combo)

Thai Basil Sauce (Made from scratch, Zesty and light, with soy, brown sugar, lime and basil)

Lemon Drop Cheesecake (NY-Style Cheesecake with a zesty and bright twist. Served with whipped cream and lemon)

Founded with a vision to bring fresh, flat top grill cooking to the U.S., the create-your-own restaurant concept combines the comfort of full-service and an interactive dining experience becoming a preferred destination in the markets it serves across the Midwest. The brand offers fans broad appeal and caters to various flavor preferences and lifestyles by offering keto, gluten-free, low-carb, vegan and vegetarian options, as well as exotic ingredients, scratch-made sauces and cuisines from all across the world. The new line of menu items is available for quick order online, or to order from the table, versus making your way through the Fresh Market Bar the traditional way. These bowls aim to appeal to new and existing guests that prefer to let the Flat Top’s chef’s do all the work.

In recent years, Flat Top Grill has put a focus on brand reimaging, heightened customer service, improved food quality and even more operational excellence as a way to continue to refine the customer experience. Today, the brand has five locations open in the Chicagoland and Indiana.