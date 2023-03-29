Flat Top Grill Rolls Out Poke Burrito and New Aperol Spritz Cocktail

Flat Top Grill, the upscale Asian-fusion create-your-own restaurant concept that originated in Chicago, is welcoming spring with new limited-time menu options. The seasonal additions include a spin on a popular dish and updated refreshing cocktail.

Available starting April 6 through June 20, Flat Top Grill’s guests can enjoy the new Fresh Poke Burrito. While the entrée is a culinary innovation for the brand, it still showcases that signature poke bowl flavor with an original twist in preparation. The limited time poke burrito is a co-creation of Flat Top Grill’s Vice President of Culinary, Becca McIntyre and Chef Robert Kabakoff a world-renowned creative kitchen mind, who is leading menu innovation for the brand.

In addition to the Fresh Poke Burrito, Flat Top Grill is also celebrating the arrival of a new season with a hand-crafted Aperol Spritz cocktail, aligning with the consumer taste preferences that arrive with warmer weather. The cocktail features Aperol, Ruffino Prosecco, club soda and fresh orange.

“At Flat Top Grill, we’re always trying to expand the options that we provide our guests, whether through our high-quality proteins or the other fresh ingredients in our chef-curated bowl options,” says Gregg Majewski, Chief Executive Officer. “When we introduced our very first Poke Bowl last Summer, the response was overwhelmingly positive. But we like to continuously push the envelope at Flat Top, and The Fresh Poke Burrito does just that, offering guests an innovative twist on a fan favorite to broaden our appeal.

The specifics of the chef-driven limited time poke burrito include:

·The Fresh Poke Burrito (Sushi-grade tuna, steamed white rice, Asian slaw, edamame, English cucumber, spicy chili sauce, green onions and toasted Sesame seeds, served with a fresh spring salad with grape tomato, chow mein, English cucumber and a signature Asian Sesame vinaigrette)

In addition to the food promotions, there are a couple other ways fans can benefit from springtime with Flat-Top Grill. For a limited time, when customers buy $25 in gift cards, they receive a $5 bonus card, available and valid in-store only – perfect for Mom’s, Dad’s and Grad’s, through June 20th.

Founded with a vision to bring fresh, flat top grill cooking to the U.S., the create-your-own restaurant concept combines the comfort of full-service and an interactive dining experience becoming a preferred destination in the markets it serves across the Midwest. The brand offers fans broad appeal and caters to various flavor preferences and lifestyles by offering keto, gluten-free, low-carb, vegan and vegetarian options, as well as exotic ingredients, scratch-made sauces and cuisines from all across the world. The new line of menu items is available for quick order online, or to order from the table, versus making your way through the Fresh Market Bar the traditional way. These bowls aim to appeal to new and existing guests that prefer to let the Flat Top’s chef’s do all the work.

In recent years, Flat Top Grill has put a focus on brand reimaging, heightened customer service, improved food quality and even more operational excellence as a way to continue to refine the customer experience. Today, the brand has five locations open in the Chicagoland and Indiana.