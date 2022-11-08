Flat Top Grill Tacks On Four Limited-Time Options

Flat Top Grill, the upscale Asian-fusion create-your-own concept that originated in Chicago is adding even more savory flavor to its refreshed menu with four limited time only offerings.

Available starting October 20 through December 31, guests can indulge in the fresh flavors of fall with a new Korean-inspired bowl, served on ramen noodles, paired with a smokey Maker’s Mark Old-Fashioned cocktail (with an Asian-twist), along with two new timely Holiday desserts.

“Flat Top Grill continues to push flavor boundaries, staying on the cutting edge of menu innovation and urging guests to eat adventurously,” says Gregg Majewski, Chief Executive Officer of Flat Top Grill. “Our latest chef-crafted bowl is the product of years of menu research and innovation, and it’s going to be a crowd-pleaser. Pair it with Flat Top’s elevated twist on a classic cocktail – and our diners are in for a real holiday treat.”

The delicious limited-time options on the menu include:

Korean Steak Bowl (Sirloin steak tips, spicy kimchi, red bell pepper, garlic, yellow onion, fresh jalapeno, signature FT spices and ramen noodles tossed in a scratch-made Japanese Yakiniku BBQ sauce)

Five Spiced Old Fashioned (Maker’s Mark Bourbon, house-made Chinese five-spice syrup, angostura bitters)

Pumpkin Cheesecake (The Cheesecake Factory™ bakery NY-Style Cheesecake)

Granny Smith Apple Pie (Caramel custard, granny smith apples, toffee, shortbread crust)

Diners are also invited to give the gift of adventurous eating this winter, as well – as Flat Top is offering a $10 Bonus for any $50 Flat Top Grill gift card purchased in-stores, through 12/31/22. That bonus is good for use next year from 1/1 – 3/31/22, at any location.

Founded with a vision to bring fresh, flat top grill cooking to the U.S., the create-your-own restaurant concept combines the comfort of full-service and an interactive dining experience becoming a preferred destination in the markets it serves across the Midwest. The brand offers fans broad appeal and caters to various flavor preferences and lifestyles by offering keto, gluten-free, low-carb, vegan and vegetarian options, as well as exotic ingredients, scratch-made sauces and cuisines from all across the world. The new line of menu items is available for quick order online, or to order from the table, versus making your way through the Fresh Market Bar the traditional way. These bowls aim to appeal to new and existing guests that prefer to let the Flat Top’s chef’s do all the work.

In recent years, Flat Top Grill has put a focus on brand reimaging, heightened customer service, improved food quality and even more operational excellence as a way to continue to refine the customer experience. Today, the brand has five locations open in the Chicagoland and Indiana.