Flower Child Taps Alex Snodgrass for Whole30 Approved Menu Item

As resolutions for the New Year are in full swing, Flower Child is teaming up with Alex Snodgrass of The Defined Dish to offer a Whole30 Approved menu item that is inspired by a recipe from her recently released cookbook, The Comfortable Kitchen, and available at all 28 restaurants throughout the month of January.

A New York Times bestselling author, Alex worked directly with the Flower Child culinary team to create Alex’s Epic Baked Meatballs ($15.95) with Grass Fed Beef, Cremini Mushroom, Cauliflower “Risotto”, Organic Tomato, Cashew and Basil. The dish is a spin on a recipe in her second, newly released cookbook, which features 105 approachable and nutritious recipes for real, busy life, many of which are easily Whole30 compatible.

“Growing up, my Italian mother used to make her baked meatballs using ricotta cheese that were insanely delicious. Years ago, I wanted to give her meatballs a little Whole30, paleo, dairy-free, grain-free makeover and created my Epic Baked Meatballs that have been popular on the blog ever since,” says Alex Snodgrass. “So popular, I included them in my new book and chose to collaborate with the Flower Child team on their rendition that is just as epic. It’s been incredible to work alongside these amazing chefs that I trust to cook and serve my food.”

Alex Snodgrass is a food lover, health enthusiast and founder of the popular blog and social media outlet The Defined Dish. Her first best-selling cookbook goes by the same name and highlights Whole30-endorsed healthy and wholesome weeknight recipes. She has been recognized as a finalist in the prestigious Saveur magazine Blog Awards in the category of "Most Inspired Weeknight Meals.”

“January is a time when our guests are starting their resolutions and getting back to a healthy mindset, so this partnership with Alex and The Defined Dish is a natural fit,” adds Sam Fox, founder of Fox Restaurant Concepts. “Flower Child caters to all lifestyles from vegetarian and vegan, to meat-eating, gluten-free, keto and paleo with our customizable, made-from-scratch menu. Alex’s limited-time dish has the Whole30 stamp of approval and even if you’re not doing Whole30, you’ll love the hearty, comforting flavors of this bowl.”

Chock full of nourishing goodness, Flower Child’s menu features fan-favorite dishes like their Mother Earth Bowl with ancient grains, sweet potato, portobello mushroom, avocado, cucumber, broccoli pesto, charred onion, leafy greens, red pepper miso vinaigrette and hemp seed; the Flying Avocado Wrap with smoked turkey, gouda, romaine, tomato and avocado hummus; and the Organic Kale Salad with pink grapefruit, organic apple, red cabbage, black currant, smoked almonds, white cheddar and apple cider vinaigrette.

Flower Child is hosting two book signings of The Comfortable Kitchen with Alex to celebrate the collaboration. On January 16 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., Alex will be in Atlanta at the Westside Provisions location (1170 Howell Mill Road, Building C). On Jan. 18, she will be at the Washington D.C restaurant (2112 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Suite 101) for two signings from 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. and from 7:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Registration is required to obtain a ticket to the events and guests will receive a signed copy of The Comfortable Kitchen with the purchase of their ticket ($29.99 plus taxes and fees for the Atlanta event; $31.79 plus taxes and fees for the D.C. event.).