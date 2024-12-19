Flower Child, the beloved fast-casual restaurant best known for its happy & healthy menu, will open at Houston’s Town & Country Village on January 14. Since opening its first Houston location in September 2018, Flower Child has welcomed guests from across Space City and is looking forward to sharing its happy and healthy philosophy with a new corner of the city in 2025.

The popular eatery from Fox Restaurant Concepts features a menu filled with customizable dishes designed to suit a wide array of dietary and lifestyle preferences; from vegetarian and vegan to gluten or dairy-free, and anything goes, there’s something for everyone. Pair any meal with the restaurant’s signature Rose Petal Lemonade, kombucha on tap, wine, seasonal sangrias and local craft beers.

“Texas has been a key market for Flower Child over the years, and diners in the Houston area have embraced the menu and experience from the beginning,” said Sam Fox, founder of Fox Restaurant Concepts. “We look forward to bringing another restaurant to this city with our fourth Flower Child in Harris County, and we cannot wait to share our commitment to hospitality with old friends and new fans.”

In the spirit of enriching the guest experience, the new location at Town & Country Village will feature unique art installations, including the Resilient as a Wildflower mural, a reminder to rally around the goodness in the world, as well as a living tree installation that symbolizes gratitude for the everyday gifts of life.

Flower Child is famously known for its diverse selection of salads, bowls, entrées, wraps and more, including favorites like the Mother Earth Bowl, featuring ancient grains, sweet potato, mushroom, avocado, cucumber, broccoli pesto, charred onion, leafy greens, red pepper miso vinaigrette and hemp seed. Other fan favorites include the Chicken Enchiladas with guajillo chile, smoked gouda, poblano cream, organic black beans, roasted corn and avocado and the Flying Turkey Avocado Wrap, made with smoked turkey, gouda, romaine, tomato and avocado hummus. Not to be missed is the Brussels Sprouts & Organic Kale Salad, featuring red grape, organic apple, pink grapefruit, white cheddar, smoked almonds and apple cider vinaigrette, as well as the infamous Gluten-Free Mac & Cheese, with aged white cheddar and parmesan.

To celebrate the grand opening, Flower Child will partner with The Autism Community in Action (TACA), which provides education, support, and hope to families living with autism by donating 10 percent of all opening day sales to the organization. Guests are encouraged to stop by on opening day, when the first 300 guests will receive an exclusive Houston Town & Country tote bag and a postcard to share thoughts of gratitude with a friend. Additionally, exclusive Houston Town & Country stickers will be available, while supplies last.

Additionally, Flower Child is now hiring numerous positions for both the front and back of the house at its Town & Country Village location. The concept is looking for positive people passionate about hospitality, healthy living, intuitive eating, and positive attitudes. Available positions include fast casual server, line cook, prep cook, and dishwasher. Those interested can apply in person at Flower Child’s upcoming Job Fair on December 16 – 21, December 23, December 26 – 28, and December 30 – January 4 from 10am – 6pm daily.