Flower Child, the fast-casual, vibrant, good-for-you Charlotte staple announced it will open its newest restaurant on May 21 at The Bowl at Ballantyne.

Just minutes outside of the Queen City, the 3,555-square-foot concept will offer a wide array of deliciously healthy options to Ballantyne’s dynamic community of business professionals, families, foodies, shoppers, and concertgoers. Following its cosmic success in South End, Flower Child’s expansion to The Bowl will play a major part in the city’s vision to celebrate and reflect its residents’ hip lifestyles. The restaurant will be an oasis for the spirited community to gather to nourish and fill its soul (and bellies) with goodness.

“We’ve loved building our relationship with the vibrant South End neighborhood and are excited to expand our Charlotte roots further south,” said Sam Fox, founder of Fox Restaurant Concepts. “The Ballantyne restaurant will serve its lively community as an all-encompassing go-to spot for nourishing selections to feed the office or family.”

Flower Child at The Bowl will be open Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. The restaurant will offer its flavor-filled menu seven days a week to ensure a consistent dining experience for all. Guests can place to-go orders for pick-up, opt for curbside pick-up, or delivery. To enhance convenience, there is also a Flower Child app available, allowing guests to have a seamless ordering experience while earning exclusive rewards.

Prior to opening, Flower Child will hold an in-person job fair as the restaurant is hiring for numerous positions. Flower Child is looking for local employees who bring a confident, go-getting attitude, and that are willing to spread the brand’s soul-satisfying mission of serving positively delicious vibes to the Ballantyne community. Those that are interested can stop by and apply in person from April 29 to May 11, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET, except for May 5.