Flybuy, an AI-powered platform that optimizes the order-ahead experience and boosts customer loyalty for the world’s largest brands, is proud to introduce its latest innovation: Flybuy Lookout, a new order channel management tool. Flybuy Lookout is designed to empower restaurants to keep all ordering channels active, minimizing costly downtime. When temporary pauses to ordering are necessary, Flybuy Lookout automatically reminds managers and staff to reactivate systems, ensuring seamless operations. Furthermore, Lookout provides full visibility and control across all ordering channels in one place, ensuring efficient restaurant management and maximized revenue potential.

From pickup channels to delivery, Flybuy Lookout offers a powerful solution to a common challenge faced by restaurants: ordering channels are often turned off or paused but are left off because staff forgets to re-enable them. By consolidating all ordering channels onto one centralized platform, Flybuy Lookout ensures that restaurants can easily monitor and keep their systems active, even during the busiest periods.

Flybuy Lookout uses a combination of machine learning and partner integrations to detect when any channel is paused or offline, sending timely reminders to restaurant managers to reactivate the system within a designated period of time or when the kitchen is no longer overwhelmed. Flybuy Lookout also uses machine learning to proactively detect ordering channels that may be experiencing an issue unbeknownst to the staff. The risk of forgetting to reactivate the system after the rush is a significant restaurant concern that can result in lost revenue and dissatisfied customers. Flybuy Lookout addresses this issue by providing proactive notifications and visible alerts on in-store dashboards, ensuring that online ordering resumes promptly. This solution helps prevent revenue loss, maintains smooth operations, minimizes delays, and enhances customer satisfaction.

“Restaurant brands are losing millions of dollars annually due to the simple mistake of forgetting to turn their ordering systems back on after it is turned off – either intentionally or unintentionally,” says Marc Wallace, CEO and Co-Founder of Flybuy. “Flybuy Lookout gives restaurants the ability to control all ordering channels from one centralized location and uses machine learning to detect when there is a problem before the staff does, ensuring they don’t miss out on valuable revenue.”

The Flybuy platform is set to transform the way fast casual restaurants operate, enabling them to better manage their resources, deliver superior service to their customers, and increase digital sales.