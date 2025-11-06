Flybuy, the industry-leading AI-powered location engine that powers over 30,000 restaurants, retailers, and grocers worldwide, and Deliverect, the leading global food tech SaaS company, announce a new integration designed to streamline order updates and enhance the guest experience for restaurant brands worldwide.

Through this new integration, Deliverect will send real-time order updates for both customer and delivery orders directly to the Flybuy platform. This enables restaurants to access accurate, live order information within the Flybuy Dashboard, creating a faster, more coordinated pickup and delivery experience.

“By connecting Deliverect and Flybuy, we gain real-time insight into order timing and customer arrival, allowing our teams to deliver hot, fresh food right when it’s needed.”

Among the first brands to adopt this integration is Five Guys International, who will leverage the combined power of Deliverect and Flybuy to enhance visibility, reduce wait times, and deliver a smoother experience for guests and delivery drivers alike.

“At Five Guys International, we’re always looking for innovative ways to improve the guest experience, whether customers order directly or through a delivery partner,” says Sander Tinholt, Senior Director of IT at Five Guys International. “By connecting Deliverect and Flybuy, we gain real-time insight into order timing and customer arrival, allowing our teams to deliver hot, fresh food right when it’s needed. It’s a big step forward in operational efficiency and guest satisfaction.”

The first phase of the integration focuses on order updates flowing into the Flybuy system. Next up, the integration will expand to Flybuy sending customer event updates, such as “En Route,” “Nearby,” and “Arrived” statuses back to Deliverect’s dashboard, providing a two-way connection and full visibility across the order lifecycle.

“This collaboration with Deliverect is another step forward in our mission to optimize every stage of the customer journey, from placing the order to handing it off,” said Flybuy CEO and Co-Founder Marc Wallace. “By connecting Flybuy’s real-time location technology with Deliverect’s order management system, we’re giving restaurants the tools they need to deliver food faster, fresher, and with less friction.”

This collaboration underscores both companies’ shared commitment to helping restaurants increase efficiency, reduce crowding, and deliver exceptional guest experiences across digital and in-person channels.

“We’re excited to partner with Flybuy to help global brands like Five Guys International reach new levels of operational efficiency,” said Zhong Xu, CEO at Deliverect. “Together, we’re making it easier for restaurants to stay synchronized across channels and focus on what matters most, delighting their customers.”