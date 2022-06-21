Flybuy and Olo Announce Strategic Partnership to Power Off-Premises

Radius Networks, a leading enterprise location technology platform, is teaming up with Olo, a leading open SaaS platform for restaurants, to power the restaurant industry’s off-premises initiatives. Currently, Flybuy and Olo have dozens of shared brands with thousands of locations live together, including Applebee’s, IHOP, El Pollo Loco, Five Guys, Hooters, Newk’s, Qdoba, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, District Taco, Burgerville, Taco Johns, and many more. The combined offering gives restaurants the tools they need to offer an innovative off-premise order and fulfillment process.

When a customer places an order through the brand’s app or website, Olo and Flybuy work together to provide the restaurant with location-based events so that employees can perfectly time order preparation and handoff, at the counter, at the curb, or in the drive-thru. After implementing this combined solution, brands are immediately seeing increased off-premise order volume, low wait times, and a boost in customer satisfaction. “After working together with Flybuy and Olo, we can perfectly mirror the food freshness and quality of service that our patrons enjoy when they dine in the restaurant,” says Adam Karveller, VP Information Technology at Newk’s, an early-adopter of technology and innovation. “Our wait times are low, our staff is more efficient than ever, and our customers keep coming back. On top of that, we have greatly reduced waste, refunds and chargebacks. What more could you ask for!” he continues.

“We look forward to continuing to innovate in partnership with Olo to bring valuable solutions to our shared brands,” says Dan Estrada, Chief Strategy Officer at Radius Networks. “The Olo Ordering and Flybuy Pickup combined offering provides a frictionless off-premise order and pickup experience, across in-store, curbside, and drive thru pickup channels. This dramatically improves staff efficiencies and reduces customer wait times by prioritizing order preparation based on exact customer arrival times.”

“Olo has been working with the Flybuy team for years and we are excited to strengthen our partnership with new innovations that are shaping the digital transformation of restaurants,” says Dan Singer, SVP of Corporate Development & Partnerships at Olo. “This partnership helps our restaurant partners achieve maximum operational efficiency as order-ahead for pick-up continues to grow.”