Flybuy Announces New Integrations with Olo

Flybuy, Radius Networks’ location-based customer experience platform, announces two new integrations with Olo, a leading open SaaS platform for restaurants, to help streamline staff operations. Flybuy Pickup is now fully integrated to provide ETA and arrival events within Olo Expo, optimizing order prep and hand-off. Flybuy Pickup is now also fully integrated to automate Manual Fire Orders based on customer location.

Currently, Flybuy and Olo enjoy a robust partnership, serving 35 shared brands across 6,000 locations. These partnerships encompass a diverse range of well-established companies including Five Guys, Applebee’s, IHOP, El Pollo Loco, Five Guys, Hooters, Newk’s, Qdoba, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, District Taco, City Barbeque, BurgerFi, Burgerville, Taco Johns, and others.

Teriyaki Madness, a fast-casual Asian restaurant concept with 115 locations worldwide, has deployed the Flybuy Pickup integration with Olo Expo to streamline operations and enhance their off-premise solution. The deployment of these technologies leverages precise location intelligence to drive efficiency.

The newly integrated Flybuy and Olo Expo solution enables Olo Expo to display multiple location events (accurate ETA, pre-arrival notifications, arrival notifications, etc.) on its dashboard. This enhances the staff’s visibility into the customer’s journey to the store allowing for precise preparation time of orders based on exact arrival times.

Many restaurants suffer from “tablet fatigue” due to the proliferation of separate tablets for each technology vendor they utilize (think: each delivery service provider, kitchen display, pickup solution has their own tablet). The Flybuy Pickup + Olo Expo significantly reduces this burden by integrating all the location intelligence into the existing expo, eliminating any operational change for staff.

“We are excited to roll out Flybuy starting with our Denver locations,” says Jodi Boyce, Chief Marketing Officer at Teriyaki Madness. “Through Flybuy’s advanced technology, we will give guests an experience that’s faster than a drive thru. And, with the integration between Flybuy and Olo Expo, which our shops already use, the training and adoption process has been extremely seamless.”

Olo and Flybuy have also integrated to automate order fire events for Olo manual fire orders based on customer location. This new capability is fully customizable, firing manual orders based on customer location and typical preparation time for the order (e.g. fire the order when the customer is x minutes away). This results in streamlined staff operational efficiencies, timely order hand-off, and improved product quality and freshness for the end customer.

“Olo and Flybuy continue to innovate together to optimize off-premise order and pickup operations for our shared Brands. We are excited to roll out these two new, integrated offerings with Olo: Flybuy Pickup directly integrated into Olo Expo and Flybuy Pickup directly integrated for automating Manual Order Fire events based on customer location,” says Dan Estrada, Chief Strategy Officer at Radius Networks. “These innovations help optimize staff operations and automate the kitchen process based on the true arrival times of customers. This results in better quality, freshness of food, reduced throwaways, and happier customers.”

“The Olo team is excited to launch our new integrated offerings with Flybuy,” says Dan Singer, SVP, Corporate Development & Partnerships at Olo. “By ingesting Flybuy’s location intelligence, we can provide restaurants with the most timely information. We have a long-standing relationship with Flybuy and look forward to continuing to help our mutual customers by maximizing labor efficiency.”