Flybuy, Apex Order Pickup Solutions Announce Strategic Partnership to Provide a Digital Locker Experience

Radius Networks and Apex Order Pickup Solutions team up to provide restaurants and retailers with a frictionless locker pickup experience. The integration provides businesses with visibility into the entire customer or delivery driver’s journey as they drive to the store, enabling them to perfectly time order prep and loading to the locker to minimize order dwell and customer/driver wait times The solution provides a fast, fresh, and contactless experience for the customer, while maximizing labor efficiency.

Smart lockers have disrupted the space, providing a reliable solution that can provide an efficient order handoff, without adding staff. Additionally, with off-premise orders up and 86% of consumers ordering delivery multiple times a month, many restaurants agree that shelf pickup is not a long-term solution because it contributes to food spoilage and order mistakes. Providing the customer a choice of order fulfillment options is key and being able to execute is crucial to a high-quality customer and staff experience.

Apex Ordering Pickup Solutions saw this need in the market and created lockers with real-time data and unique pickup codes for customers to easily identify their compartment. Integrating location technology to this system enables restaurants and retailers to place the order in the locker at the optimal time to maximize food freshness and maximize locker capacity.

Flybuy Pickup location technology not only accurately predicts the arrival time of the customer, but it can be leveraged for a multitude of solutions, including automatic locker opening upon arrival, providing a code as soon as the customer enters the premise, monitoring food freshness based on when the item entered and exited the locker, and more. When combined with the data from the smart locker, an operator has all the data they need to optimize their off-premises business.

“Since launching with Flybuy, we have come to rely on location technology to perfectly time our off-premise order handoff for our guests and delivery drivers,” says Jessica Jackson, Director of Strategy and Innovation at Dine Brands Global. “We are testing lockers with location technology with our delivery drivers, so they know exactly where to go to pick up the order. We’re seeing that these lockers are already increasing team member efficiencies, delivery driver pickup convenience, and higher quality products to our guests.”



“Online ordering isn’t going anywhere; in fact, mobile ordering grew over 105% over the past year,” says Dan Estrada, Chief Strategy Officer at Radius Networks. “We’re thrilled to partner with Apex Order Pickup Solutions to add this additional pickup channel to our platform to ensure that restaurants and retailers can successfully add lockers as an additional pickup option as they navigate labor shortages, high off-premise order volume and delivery driver backup.”

As long-time technology experts, Apex Order Pickup Solutions was drawn to Flybuy to work together to create an innovative and seamless solution for restaurants and retailers. “Flybuy allows crew members greater visibility to know when an order should be placed in the locker,” says Mike Rizzo, Chief Growth Officer from Apex Order Pickup Solutions. “Customers are given information regarding their order throughout their journey to the store, as well as pickup instructions upon arrival. The crew is aware of the customer’s exact location, can prepare and load orders into a locker to coincide with the customer’s arrival, without having to put labor against curbside delivery or managing the order handoff."