Flybuy, the industry-leading AI-powered location engine that powers over 30,000 restaurants, retailers and grocers worldwide, is proud to announce the launch of Smart Fire, a cutting-edge technology that automates order firing to the kitchen or counter based on a customer’s location, make minutes, and pickup channel (in-store, curbside, or drive-thru). This technology is available to all restaurants through the vast Flybuy partner and integration ecosystem.

Smart Fire redefines the way restaurants manage and prepare orders by leveraging advanced algorithms to optimize order flow and ensure that each customer receives their meal at just the right time. This feature automatically adjusts pickup times based on the kitchen’s current capacity, streamlining workflows, and minimizing dwell times. Orders are automatically sent at the ideal moment to a restaurant’s kitchen display system, enabling kitchen staff to prepare orders in the correct customer arrival sequence. The result is improved kitchen efficiency, faster service, and reduced cognitive load on staff, allowing them to focus on the task at hand.

In addition to these operational benefits, Smart Fire enhances the customer experience by providing real-time updates on order status. Guests are kept informed, reducing uncertainty and wait times. These improvements lead to fresher food, less food waste, and increased customer loyalty and retention.

Christophe Poirier, Saucy by KFC’s Chief New Concept Officer, shared his thoughts on the impact of Smart Fire on their business, stating, “Flybuy’s Smart Fire has been a true game-changer for us, allowing us to meet the demands of our customers efficiently and effectively. The automation and accuracy of order firing have significantly improved our operations and customer satisfaction, as it takes all guesswork away from staff, and empowers them to focus on the right order at the right time.”

Flybuy continues to lead the way in providing cutting-edge solutions that drive growth and success in the ever-evolving restaurant industry. With the launch of Smart Fire, Flybuy further cements its commitment to revolutionizing restaurant operations and enhancing the dining experience for customers everywhere.