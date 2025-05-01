Flybuy, the industry-leading AI-powered location engine that powers over 30,000 restaurants and retailers worldwide, is excited to announce the launch of its Marketing Suite which is designed to help companies drive incremental revenue by engaging guests at distinct points during the customer journey. In an era where consumer attention is fleeting and irrelevant messaging is easily ignored, Flybuy’s Marketing Suite offers an innovative solution to ensure businesses can connect with customers in meaningful, timely, and effective ways.

Traditional marketing methods often fall short in today’s fast-paced, digital-first world. Constant and irrelevant push notifications, emails, and ads can feel intrusive and overwhelming, leading to consumer frustration and disengagement. In fact, according to an Airship report, 60% of consumers opt out of mobile push notifications due to receiving too many irrelevant messages. This results in missed opportunities and lower conversion rates for businesses.

With Flybuy’s Marketing Suite, we’re changing the game by ensuring your messaging is delivered at the right time, in the right place, and with the right message. By leveraging Flybuy’s powerful location-based technology, businesses can connect with customers precisely when they are most likely to engage – all based on their location and stage in their journey.

Flybuy has long been a trusted partner for businesses, optimizing operations by tracking customers throughout their pickup journey to ensure their orders are ready upon arrival. Now, with the launch of the Marketing Suite, Flybuy leverages location and behavioral insights from the customer’s pickup journey to amplify their existing marketing efforts, making them more personalized, timely, and contextually relevant. Using AI-powered insights, Flybuy knows exactly when to push relevant offers to customers, based on their location and stage in the purchase journey, increasing the chances of engagement and conversion. Flybuy has been shown to increase promotional offer take rates by 30% or more and loyalty usage by over 20%, simply by making the messaging to guests more relevant, timely and contextually aware.

Key Benefits of Flybuy’s Marketing Suite:

Drive Foot Traffic: Reach customers when they are nearby and encourage them to visit your store.

Reach customers when they are nearby and encourage them to visit your store. Increase Basket Size: Prompt impulse purchases and upsells by presenting timely, personalized offers.

Prompt impulse purchases and upsells by presenting timely, personalized offers. Boost App Downloads: Encourage customers to download your app for a more personalized experience.

Encourage customers to download your app for a more personalized experience. Enhance In-Store Offers: Present special promotions or loyalty rewards when customers enter or are near your location.

Present special promotions or loyalty rewards when customers enter or are near your location. Loyalty Programs: Remind customers to redeem or earn loyalty rewards based on their actions and location.

For businesses with retail media networks, Flybuy provides real-time, context-aware promotional messaging, ensuring that marketing messages are not only timely but also relevant to the customer’s needs.

Flybuy’s Marketing Suite does not replace your existing marketing strategy – it enhances it. The goal is simple: make your marketing more effective by ensuring that the right message reaches the right customer at the right moment. Whether you are looking to increase engagement, drive sales, or promote loyalty, Flybuy ensures that your efforts align perfectly with consumer behavior. Flybuy’s Marketing Suite is designed to help businesses achieve higher conversion rates, better customer experiences, and increased revenue by ensuring every message delivered is timely, personalized, and impactful. Now, businesses can capitalize on Flybuy’s existing operational insights to supercharge their marketing efforts and truly connect with their customers.

“The Flybuy Marketing Suite will revolutionize the industry by engaging guests with contextually-relevant messaging at the right moment. Flybuy will amplify, not replace, your existing marketing strategy, whether it is empowering your customers to visit a store when they are nearby, adding an impulse item to their order, or trying a special item.” — Marc Wallace, CEO and Co-Founder of Flybuy