Flybuy, the leading omnichannel location platform, unveiled its “Course Correct” solution to prevent pickup mistakes. Flybuy’s Course Correct detects when an order-ahead customer or delivery driver is heading to or arriving at the wrong pickup location and offers a friendly redirection message to guide them to the correct pickup address. The Course Correct notification helps ensure customer satisfaction, minimizes the need for costly remakes or refunds and eliminates staff confusion.

Flybuy’s flagship product, Flybuy Pickup enhances the pickup experience for some of the world’s largest restaurants, grocers, and retailers using precise AI-powered ETAs to determine the location of incoming customers to deliver a seamless order handoff. However, surprisingly, over 1% of customers arrive at the wrong location to pick up their food orders. For many brands, this can result in millions of dollars wasted annually, in addition to causing frustration for both customers and staff. Given that 89% of consumers are likely to make repeat purchases only after a positive experience, these mishaps not only incur costs for remaking or refunding orders but also risk losing future repeat business.

“It was eye-opening to see how often order-ahead customers were going to the wrong location to pick up their order,” said Five Guys, VP of Digital Strategy, Steve Teller. “When this happens, customers are frustrated, staff is confused, and we usually end up having to remake the order and throw an order away at the correct pickup location. With Course Correct, our customers are getting notified before they are frustrated and before the staff is disrupted, which yields a much better experience for everyone.”

Course Correct allows restaurants to proactively address the challenge of customers arriving at the wrong pickup location without the need for operational changes, thereby delivering a frictionless and satisfying experience for customers and staff. On average, restaurant brands that have already been using Course Correct have reduced their wrong location errors by over 50%, leading to substantial reductions in refunds and saving hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars, depending on the brand.

“We quickly realized how important it is for businesses to be able to proactively address customer needs before they even notice a mistake, thereby providing exceptional service,” said SVP of Product at Flybuy, Alonso Vargas. “We understand the significant impact customer loyalty has on profitability, and Course Correct is an invaluable tool to drive repeat business and boost profits for our partner brands.”