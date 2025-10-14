Flybuy, the global leader in AI-powered location technology, introduced the next generation of Flybuy Table Service. Built on a cloud-based architecture and powered by ultra-wideband (UWB), the solution brings new levels of accuracy, efficiency, and operational simplicity to in-store dining.

For more than a decade, Flybuy Table Service has been the gold standard in dine-in technology, operating in major quick service restaurants in over 35,000 locations across all 50 states in the US and in over 50 countries. Flybuy has been helping restaurants deliver faster, accurate, and seamless customer experiences for more than a decade, and the upgraded architecture brings even greater precision and efficiency to in-restaurant service with much less on-premise equipment and complexity.

By combining ultra-wideband technology with our machine learning, we can deliver the most accurate, scalable, and cost-effective solution in the restaurant industry.

“Restaurants no longer need bulky hardware to deliver a first-class guest experience,” said David Helms, Chief Technology Officer at Flybuy. “Our cloud-based architecture improves upon everything customers loved about the original: speed, accuracy, and reliability. By combining ultra-wideband technology with our machine learning, we can deliver the most accurate, scalable, and cost-effective solution in the restaurant industry.”

Flybuy Table Service eliminates counter congestion, improves service flow, and creates a calmer, more comfortable experience for guests. After placing an order at the counter or kiosk, guests receive a Flybuy Smart Tent and sit anywhere they choose. Using Flybuy’s real-time location technology, staff can instantly see on the dashboard where each guest is seated and deliver food fresh and fast, without confusion or wasted steps. The result: a smoother dining rhythm that feels effortless to guests and more efficient for operators.

The system is especially effective in large dining rooms, patios, and multi-level restaurants, where traditional table service methods often slow down operations. The new system leverages AI and machine learning, advanced cloud computing, and UWB technology to dramatically improve accuracy while reducing complexity and cost.

Key Benefits:

Cloud-based architecture with limited hardware

Lower cost, faster setup, minimal hardware

No counter crowding or order confusion

Reduced stress on staff and workload

Built-in analytics and business insights

Easy, self-installation

Seamless integration with KDS, order-ready displays, and/or printed tickets

Optional order-at-table functionality

The Technology Behind the System

At the core of Flybuy Table Service is the Flybuy Gateway, a discrete, ceiling-mounted device powered by ultra-wideband with High Performance Ranging (HPR). The solution combines Two Way Ranging (TWR) and Time Difference of Arrival (TDoA) to achieve centimeter-level accuracy, real-time responsiveness, and limitless scalability. The Gateway supports over-the-air updates and low-power operation, ensuring long-term reliability, and minimal upkeep.