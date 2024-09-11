Flybuy, an omnichannel location platform that optimizes the order-ahead experience and boosts customer loyalty for the world’s largest brands, unveiled its Voice and Text Check-In feature. This new addition caters to customers who prefer alternatives to mobile apps during curbside pickup at grocery stores, retailers and restaurants.

The Voice and Text Check-In feature allows customers to check in for their curbside pickup order with a simple call or text, guided by Flybuy’s intuitive Voice Assistant. This assistant automatically updates the Flybuy Dashboard and notifies staff of the customer’s arrival, eliminating the need for any direct interaction between customers and staff. Additionally, customers parked in designated curbside spots can either say or enter their order number into a keypad, instantly alerting staff via the Flybuy Dashboard.

According to eMarketer, curbside pickup is expected to stay flat well into 2026, while in-store pickup continues to grow. For grocers, retailers and restaurant operators looking to make sure their curbside business remains profitable, ensuring a seamless customer experience is critical.

“At Flybuy, our mission is to leverage technology to create the smoothest possible customer experience,” said Flybuy CEO and Co-Founder, Marc Wallace. “When it comes to curbside pickup, some people are not comfortable sharing their location through an app, and it’s frustrating for customers to have to call the store and hope someone picks up. With Voice and Text Check-In, we’ve created a solution that eliminates these pain points, making pickups faster, easier, and more convenient while freeing up staff to focus on delivering an exceptional hand-off.”

Voice and Text Check-In addresses common challenges faced by brands, such as unexpected customer arrivals during curbside pickups. Traditionally, when a customer calls upon arrival, the staff may be unprepared, leading to longer wait times and operational disruptions. Flybuy’s new feature simplifies this process, guiding customers through the check-in procedure, automatically updating the Flybuy Dashboard, and alerting staff to their arrival.

This seamless integration into the Flybuy Dashboard or other existing systems ensures that customers using Voice and Text Check-In receive instant confirmation of their arrival, transitioning them to a “waiting” status that staff can easily manage.