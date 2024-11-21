Flynn Group LP (“Flynn”), the largest franchise operator in the world, today announced the acquisition of 32 Wendy’s restaurants in Indianapolis. With this acquisition, Flynn has increased its domestic Wendy’s portfolio to a total of 309 restaurants, with the addition of 116 units in 2024 alone.

While this acquisition marks Flynn’s first expansion into Indiana with Wendy’s, it is no stranger to the market as it has been a long-time operator of Applebee’s and Taco Bell in the Indianapolis metropolitan area. Flynn’s deep, market‑specific expertise will be fully leveraged to establish new operational efficiencies for the 32 acquired Wendy’s restaurants in Indy, and to elevate the brand and drive growth across the city.

“This has been a historic year for Flynn with Wendy’s,” said Greg Flynn, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Flynn Group. “We’ve grown our domestic portfolio by a total of 116 restaurants and have also become the sole franchisee for The Wendy’s Company in New Zealand, which was our second international investment after signing the Master Franchise Agreement for Australia in 2023. Indianapolis is a market we know very well, so when we saw the opportunity to acquire additional Wendy’s locations and with responsibility for 40% of the brand’s footprint in the market, we immediately pursued it. We’re committed to winning with Wendy’s and look forward to continued growth within the system.”

With its strategic investment in Indianapolis, Flynn is now one of the largest franchisees within the Wendy’s system with a portfolio that now encompasses seven states, Washington, D.C., New Zealand and soon Australia, with restaurants opening in 2025.