Panera Bread and Applebee’s locations owned and operated by Flynn Group LP (FRG), the largest franchise operator in the world, announced that during their annual fundraising campaign to benefit Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF), a pediatric cancer charity funding cancer treatment research, the brands raised $883,037.35 across 28 states.

During the recent fundraising campaigns, participating Flynn Group Panera Bread and Applebee’s locations united to combat childhood cancer. Panera Bread contributed a portion of proceeds from sales of Frozen Agave Lemonade, Frozen Strawberry Lemonade and lemonade totes, while Applebee’s donated from each lemonade, fruit-flavored lemonade and Sunshine Sip sold. Both restaurants encouraged guests to further support the cause by rounding up their checks or making donations at checkout.

“Following this year’s Alex’s Lemonade Stand fundraising campaigns hosted at our Panera Bread and Applebee’s locations, I am incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished together. Raising over $880,000 across both brands is a testament to our commitment to making a meaningful impact in the communities we serve,” said Greg Flynn, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Flynn Group. “These campaigns provide our customers with a simple yet heartfelt way to contribute to lifesaving research for children. It’s inspiring to see how our collective efforts are not just serving meals but also helping to change lives.”

Since their partnership began in 2013, Flynn Group’s Panera Bread and Applebee’s locations have raised over $8.5million for ALSF and pediatric cancer research, funding more than 120,000 hours of critical research aimed at finding cures for all children with cancer. In the 2024 fundraising campaigns, Flynn Group’s Panera Bread locations contributed a total of $66,206.28 across 130 cafés nationwide, while Flynn Group’s Applebee’s locations raised an impressive $816,831.07 across more than 439 Neighborhood Grill and Bar restaurants.

“We are incredibly thankful for the ongoing support and generosity of Flynn Group and its Panera Bread and Applebee’s locations, which have been vital allies of ALSF for the past 10 years,” said Liz Scott, Alex’s mom and Co-Executive Director of Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. “This generous donation empowers us to transform the lives of children and families searching for a cure.”