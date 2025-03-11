Flynn Group LP (“Flynn”), the world’s largest franchise operator, announced the acquisition of 45 Pizza Hut restaurants across Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee. With this acquisition, Flynn Group’s Pizza Hut portfolio now encompasses 1,027 domestic restaurants on top of the nearly 300 in Australia under Flynn ANZ.

Since 1999, a relentless pursuit of excellence has separated Flynn Group from other operators, and its focus on an elevated standard across all businesses has it firmly on the path to becoming the premier franchise operator in the world. With the acquisition of the 45 units, Flynn Group welcomes an additional 830 employees, which are now fully integrated under Flynn Pizza Hut. Moreover, having an existing presence across the Southeast with several of its quick service and fast casual brands, Flynn Group will capitalize on already established best practices and operational efficiencies to ensure continued success for the newly acquired restaurants and enabling the highest possible customer experience.

“It’s been a really exciting four years here at Flynn, especially with our Flynn Pizza Hut portfolio,” said Greg Flynn, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Flynn Group. “Pizza Hut is a strong brand and we’re always eager to capitalize on opportunities to grow and scale with them, whether that be here in the US or overseas.”

Committed to growth with Pizza Hut, Flynn Group first entered the system in 2021 with its historic acquisition of 937 restaurants from NPC International. In 2023, Flynn Group purchased the brand’s Master Franchise License for Australia, marking its first international investment, and today, building on an already strong foundation and affinity for the Pizza Hut brand, it reached another milestone and capitalized on an opportunity to strengthen its presence in the Southeast United States.

“We take great pride, not just in crossing the 1,000-store milestone, but also serving as stewards of the Pizza Hut brand,” said Jeremy Biser, President of Flynn Pizza Hut. “We’re grateful for the partnership forged with Carl Loredo and his leadership team at Pizza Hut US and look forward to working alongside them to strengthen our competitive position and leverage our expertise to create the premier guest experience.”