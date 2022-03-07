Flynn Restaurant Group Contributes More than $6 Million in Charitable Donations

Flynn Restaurant Group LP (“Flynn”), the largest franchise operator in America, today announced that in 2021 it contributed more than $6 million in charitable and food donations across its brands. Through numerous local and national fundraisers, Flynn raised $1.6 million in monetary donations and donated $4.9 million worth of Panera Bread bakery items. Guests who visited a Flynn owned and operated location last year participated in various fundraisers by purchasing special menu items, rounding up at the register or donating specific amounts in store.

RB American Group, Arby’s largest franchisee, raised a total of $134,700 for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, The Little Light House, Giant Steps of St. Louis and UMPS CARE. In addition to $4.9 million in bakery item donations, Pan American Group, Panera Bread’s second largest franchisee, raised $250,000 for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, Young Women’s Breast Cancer Awareness Foundation, West Virginia Breast Health Initiative, The University of Kansas Cancer Center, Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center, UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center, American Cancer Society, The American Cancer Society Hope Lodge and The Salvation Army. Wend American Group, Wendy’s fifth largest franchisee, raised more than $308,377 for the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption and Apple American Group, Applebee’s largest franchisee, raised a total of $573,160 for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. In addition, Bell American Group, Taco Bell’s second largest franchisee, raised $350,000 for the Taco Bell Foundation and Live Más Scholarships. Flynn holds multiple local fundraisers annually across all of its restaurants and cafes.

“Flynn Restaurant Group is honored to have such dedicated corporate and consumer team members, who embody our vision and make a profound impact in fundraising across our brands far and wide,” says Greg Flynn, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Flynn Restaurant Group. “Every day, Flynn strives to be more than a franchise group. We truly believe in becoming a part of each and every community we serve. We take great pride in putting our words into action.”

In addition to its dedication to local communities, Flynn Restaurant Group remained committed to its vision of being the premier franchise group in the restaurant industry. Through its operations-centric business model that provides strong centralized support while pushing decision making and accountability to the local level, Flynn has created a team of operators who have a strong sense of responsibility and ownership. Since 2015, Flynn has donated more than $8 million to charitable organizations across the country and continues to look for new ways to meet the needs of its guests’ families and communities.