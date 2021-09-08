Flynn Restaurant Group General Counsel Jacqueline K. S. Lee Earns Top Honor from Corporate Counsel Magazine

Flynn Restaurant Group LLC (FRG), the largest franchise operator in America, shared that its own Jacqueline K. S. Lee, General Counsel, has been honored with Corporate Counsel magazine’s 2021 Women, Influence & Power in Law Award for Leadership Through Crisis: Retail & Consumer Goods.

Ms. Lee joined Flynn Restaurant Group in 2018 and represents the franchisee in a wide range of commercial, real estate, employment, and tort disputes for over 2,300 restaurants nationwide, and provides the Company with strategic counsel on contract, risk management, corporate development, intellectual property, and employment issues.

The Corporate Counsel’s Women, Influence & Power in Law Awards honor general counsel, in-house leaders and law firm partners who have demonstrated a commitment to advancing the empowerment of women in law. Specifically, the “Leadership Through Crisis: Retail & Consumer Goods” award recognizes an individual and her department’s impactful and innovative efforts in managing and mitigating a crisis within retail and consumer goods industry. Ms. Lee, along with other honorees, will be recognized at an awards dinner on Oct. 7 as part of the Corporate Counsel’s Women, Influence & Power in Law Conference in Washington, D.C. Corporate Counsel is the business magazine and website for in-house counsel.