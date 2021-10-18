Flynn Restaurant Group Subsidiary Named Arby's Franchisee of the Year

Flynn Restaurant Group LLC (FRG), Arby’s largest franchisee, announced that RB American (RBA), a subsidiary of FRG, has been recognized as the Arby’s Franchisee of the Year. The award was presented to RBA at the National Arby’s Convention in Denver last month.

During the award presentation, RBA was commended for its leadership and dedication to the brand. It was noted that “the RB American Group has delivered extraordinary contributions to the system that have made us better. They model not only a great culture, but a successful business. In addition to providing tremendous thought leadership, they are role modeling getting our assets fully charged by remodeling more than 25% of their restaurants over an 18-month period.”

This year, FRG implemented a $29 million brand revitalization of more than 90 Arby’s restaurants throughout Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. The remodels took place over the course of this year, transforming each restaurant with a fresh, new and enhanced look and feel, while injecting more than 1,250 jobs into the local economies.

“We are honored to be recognized as Arby’s Franchisee of the Year,” says Jessica Reicher, President of RB American. “Flynn Restaurant Group’s mission is simple – to be the premier franchise group in every brand we operate. The fact that we continue to execute against that mission despite all the challenges our teams face in the current environment speaks volumes about our people. It also speaks to strength of Flynn Restaurant Group as a whole and our commitment to our culture as we continue to grow and expand into new brands.”

RBA began in 2018 with the acquisition of 368 Arby’s operating across nine states. Over the years it has aspired to be the premier Arby’s franchisee and one of the best operators in the industry, and this latest honor validates its vision and continued positive trajectory.