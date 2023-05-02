Focus Brands Announces Special Offers for Moms, Dads, and Graduates

Auntie Anne’s, Jamba, Cinnabon and Carvel announced several specials for moms, dads, and upcoming graduates.
- Auntie Anne’s: Auntie Anne’s is celebrating Mother’s Day and spring with special offers only available to Auntie Anne’s rewards members:
- BOGO 50% off any pretzel item or drink, valid only on Sunday, 5/14/23.
- Receive a free Original or Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel reward with any online gift card purchase now through 6/25/23, valid for 28 days after reward unlock in the Auntie Anne’s app.
- Plus, Auntie Anne’s is announcing the return of the fan-favorite Dragonfruit Mango Frost! This refreshing beverage, made with real fruit puree and whipped cream, flew off shelves in 2022 and is part of a larger Dragonfruit Mango beverage lineup with Dragonfruit Mango Frozen Lemonade and Dragonfruit Mango Lemonade Mixer, all of which are available now.
- Fans who purchase a Dragonfruit Mango drink and any pretzel item from 5/1/23 through 9/24/23 will receive 50% off their next Dragonfruit Mango drink purchase.
- Jamba: Celebrate the season with limited time offerings and deals including:
- Jamba is offering loyalty members 20% off orders $25 and under for Mother’s Day weekend (5/12/23-5/14/23).
- While supplies last, beauty lovers across the country can purchase Jamba’s smoothie-inspired nail polish collection, which includes bright, bold colors that scream warm weather! The 4-piece kit makes the perfect spring or summer gift, is on sale now at https://colordept.com/products/jambakit and includes shades for Mango-a-Go-Go, The Go Getter, Razzmatazz and Peach Perfection.
- Jamba fans can also get their hands on a limited-time-only, festive smoothie for the month of May, the Tango Oasis Smoothie, which is a delicious blend of peach juice, pineapple sherbet, strawberries, mangos and peaches.
- This smoothie is part of Jamba’s Monthly Mystery menu and is available to order only through the Jamba app or Jamba.com.
- Give the gift of smoothies and treat yourself too! When you purchase a $25 gift card between 4/30/23-6/18/23, you’ll receive a $5 Reward Card. Reward Cards can be redeemed from 6/19/23-8/31/23 by Jamba loyalty members.
- Cinnabon: To celebrate moms, dads and grads this season, Cinnabon is offering:
- A $5 reward card with the purchase of $25 in gift cards5. Treat yourself and the special people in your life with your Cinnabon favorites, or try something new like Cinnabon’s Strawberry and Passion Fruit Refreshers - also featured in Cinnabon’s limited-time Frost Yourself Bundle…
- Cinnabon is also celebrating the 20th anniversary of the hit rom-com “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” - and the “Frost Yourself” jewelry slogan famously created by the movie - with a limited time Frost Yourself Bundle, available now through May 31 exclusively on Cinnabon.com and in the Cinnabon app. The bundle features two Classic Rolls and two of Cinnabon’s brand new Refreshers and starts at just $156.
- Featuring fruit puree and hints of vanilla for the perfect blend of sweet and citrus, Cinnabon’s hand-shaken Refreshers perfectly complement Cinnabon’s iconic baked goods. The refreshing drinks are available at participating Cinnabon bakeries, through the Cinnabon app or on food delivery platforms.
- Carvel: In celebration of Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and grad season, Carvel is offering:
- A $5 reward card with the purchase of $25 in gift cards. Use it to treat others and yourself with the fan-favorite, limited-time Pistachio treats or other Carvel favorites.
- From now until Mother’s Day (5/14/23), Carvel is offering $5 off any round cakes8 on DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats. Perfect for honoring whoever you call “mom!”
- And show appreciation to “a whale of” whoever you call “dad” with $5 off Fudgie the Whale Cakes – the iconic whale-shaped ice cream cake born as a Father’s Day promotion in the 1970s - on DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats from 6/4/23-6/18/23.
