Focus Brands Appoints Mike Woodward SVP of Franchise Sales

Focus Brands announced that Mike Woodward is joining the company as its new SVP of Franchise Sales.

“Focus Brands is continuing to build a best-in-class development organization and adding Mike to the team creates an opportunity for us to further advance our leadership in the [quick-service restaurant] industry,” says Brian Krause, chief development officer at Focus Brands. “With his 20+ years of franchise sales experience at a global company, Mike’s leadership, coupled with our already strong sales team, will add value to both prospective and existing brand franchisees.”

As SVP of Franchise Sales, Mike will oversee the franchise sales team, which is primarily focused on promoting brand recognition and strategic geographic growth across all seven brands in the Focus Brands portfolio. The team is dedicated to implementing strategies to drive net unit growth across the system.

Mike joins Focus Brands from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts where he served as Senior Vice President of Franchise Development, leading all aspects of franchise sales and development for 20 brands across the US and Canada. He brings a history of reaching growth records and experience with working closely with independent brand franchisees, as well as teams for sales, brand management and real estate. Prior to joining Wyndham, Mike served in various sales roles at Pfizer Pharmaceuticals and Phoenix Life Insurance Company.