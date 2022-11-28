Focus Brands Hires Brendan Berg as SVP of Operations for the Restaurant Category

Focus Brands, parent company of Auntie Anne’s, Carvel, Cinnabon, Jamba, McAlister’s Deli, Moe’s Southwest Grill and Schlotzsky’s, announced that Brendan Berg is joining the company as its new Senior Vice President of Operations for the Restaurant Category. With almost 40 years spent in the restaurant industry working his way up from team member to executive leadership, Brendan’s forward-thinking strategies have driven operational performance and profitability on a global scale.

“As a seasoned executive in the [quick-service restaurant] industry, Brendan brings a wealth of knowledge and a track record of success to Focus Brands,” says Shelley Harris, Restaurant Category president. “We’re confident that his ability to lead high-performing teams and achieve operational excellence across our family of brands will play a vital role in our continued successful journey forward.”

As Senior Vice President of Operations, Brendan will lead the restaurant category operations team, which is primarily focused on providing efficient operations solutions, increasing unit-level profitability and enhancing the guest experience across all seven brands in the Focus Brands portfolio.

Brendan joins Focus Brands from Church’s Chicken where he served as Senior Vice President of U.S. Franchise Operations and Global Operations Services, overseeing all aspects of franchise operations and introducing efficient restaurant management systems globally. Prior to joining Church’s Chicken, Brendan spent nearly three decades at Burger King working in learning and development, training and field support across Burger King’s domestic and international restaurants.