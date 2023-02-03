Focus Brands' Largest Franchisee Acquires 27 Jamba Locations

Miami-based multi-brand franchise operator Fresh Dining Concepts—the largest Focus Brands franchisee—acquired Jamba Hawaiʻi from Blue Pacific Management.

The company owns 225 Jamba, Auntie Anne’s, Carvel and Cinnabon locations in 19 states and Washington, D.C.

“We’re excited to do business in the islands and to be part of the great culture Blue Pacific Management has built,” says Kevin Bush, chief strategy officer of Fresh Dining Concepts. “Jamba Hawaiʻi has worked hard to incorporate the local culture into its operations while keeping the core values of Jamba and we plan to grow the brand based on that foundation.”

In February 2022, the operator announced its purchase of 73 Auntie Anne's stores from Double P Corporation. A few months later, the company revealed a $44 million investment from Franchise Equity Partners. The funds are being used for additional M&A and store development.

Focus Brands, also the parent of Carvel, McAlister's, Moe's, and Schlotzksky's, finished 2022 with more than $3.9 billion in sales—a new record. More than 400 shops opened and almost 650 franchise deals were signed. Additionally, 4.1 million loyalty members were added globally. One of the company's biggest accomplishments was building a front-end offer engine and suggestive selling digital platform that can be replicated across all seven chains.

Fresh Dining Concepts will continue to operate the 27 Jamba locations in Hawaiʻi and retain all 500-plus members of the Jamba Hawaiʻi team and are currently seeking new applicants across all locations.

“Our Jamba Hawaiʻi team is excited to join the Fresh Dining Concepts family,” says Frank Nagamine, director of operations for Jamba Hawai'i. “We look forward to building upon the strong foundation Blue Pacific Management started 10 years ago.”

The company will also continue to provide localized smoothies, beverages and food products, with plans to grow the brand’s footprint in Hawaiʻi.

“We plan to continue being a leader and educator within our quick service restaurant community and we couldn’t be more excited to grow the footprint of Jamba here in the islands,” says Scott Rubin, chief development officer at Fresh Dining Concepts. “We’re already planning our first two new locations, in Kapolei and Waiau, both with drive-thru service.”

“We’re thrilled that a top franchisee like Fresh Dining Concepts will steward the Jamba Hawaiʻi brand,” says Chris Scanlan, CEO of Blue Pacific Management “We’re excited to see what the future brings for Jamba in Hawaiʻi."