Food Fighters University Takes Equity Position in Devour

Food Fighters Universe, creators of Bored & Hungry and Devour, a web3 restaurant technology company, have agreed to formal partnership terms that includes Food Fighters Universe taking an equity position in Devour. The two companies first partnered earlier this year and together are positioned to accelerate the adoption of web3 in the hospitality industry

With Bored & Hungry, Food Fighters Universe has been taking the web3 and restaurant industry by storm in becoming the first NFT restaurant group. The group has also launched web3 IRL concepts with the likes of Snoop Dogg and Champ Medici; led activations at NFTLA, Yuga Labs' ApeFest and NFT.London; and worked on a number of undisclosed projects with large consumer brands

“You wouldn’t believe the things we have in the works,” says Kevin Seo, FFU’s Co-Founder and Chief Megaphone. “It’s absolutely nuts. And everything we’re doing requires technology whether it's for accepting crypto, token-gating NFT utility, or efficiently running web3 events. When we saw the tech Devour is building, we knew we needed to deepen the relationship.”

Devour’s mission is to build technology that unlocks the power of web3 for the hospitality industry and was founded by three restaurant technology veterans with over 75+ years of collective experience. Their flagship product, DevourGO, a web3 food ordering marketplace launches in December.

The marketplace will connect fans and brands to restaurants by unleashing the power of token-gating. Token-gating enables digital assets to unlock exclusive promotions, hidden menu items, priority access and premium experiences.

“The partnership is a perfect synergy,” says Shelly Rupel, Devour’s CEO. “We are launching a platform that delivers real-world utility for digital assets at scale. The Food Fighters Universe team are masters at creating exciting physical experiences for brands in need of community connection, not confined to a specific time or place. We believe that guest experiences are going phygital, and this partnership allows us to pursue the ultimate connection of both worlds.”

According to Seo, “While Devour’s technology opened the door to the partnership, the alignment between the two companies’ cultures and missions is what makes us the most excited.” Seo promises that the partnership will result in “shocking” news for the restaurant industry.