Food Hall Concept Local Kitchens Adds Sushirrito and Rooster & Rice

Local Kitchens, the pioneering micro food hall concept with a diverse mix of award-winning restaurants, has introduced two exciting additions to its offerings by welcoming Sushirrito and Rooster & Rice as its newest concepts within its Cupertino location. Known as the world’s first sushi burrito restaurant brand, Sushirrito has revolutionized sushi culture with made-to-order, hand-held sushi burritos offering delicious Japanese and Latin flavor combinations. Rooster & Rice’s simple and healthy food concept, featuring a menu based on the traditional Thai recipe of Khao Mun Gai, has become a go-to for guests seeking comfort in the delicious chicken and rice dish. The newest additions, Sushirrito and Rooster & Rice, join six other innovative restaurant concepts at the Local Kitchens Cupertino location, where guests can mix and match dishes from all menus into a single order for pickup, dine-in, or delivery.

The Sushirrito menu at Local Kitchens Cupertino will feature top fan-favorites from the full restaurant menu including the popular Salmon Samba Sushi Burrito that is made with teriyaki-baked salmon, tempura asparagus, pickled cucumbers, green leaf lettuce, pumpkin seeds and Japanese 7-spice. Along with popular sushi burritos, the menu includes a range of sushi bowls and sides such as the innovative ‘The Cowboy’ featuring Kabayaki beef, blue corn chips, green cabbage, red radish, julienne carrots, red peppers, cilantro and Kimichurri sauce (a blend of Kimchi and Chimichurri).

The Rooster & Rice menu at Local Kitchens Cupertino will include all four main bowls found on the full restaurant menu including the most popular Original Chicken Rice Bowl that is made with chicken breast and thigh with skin, over fragrant jasmine chicken rice, garnished with cucumber and cilantro and served with fresh chili, ginger, garlic and soybean sauce and a side of chicken broth. The original finds a home in various formats through ‘The Marina,’ ‘The Riceless’ and ‘The Vegetarian’ that substitutes chicken for organic tofu.

“We’re thrilled to bring these innovative options to our Cupertino location, and to offer our guests the opportunity to diversify their orders with additional beloved local brands,” says Jon Goldsmith, CEO and Co-founder of Local Kitchens. “As a micro food hall, each of our restaurant concept partners are carefully curated to reflect the diversity of Bay Area cuisines and the people within its respective communities. We’re confident that these two new menus will be a great addition to our already wonderful mix of restaurant brands in Cupertino.”

Local Kitchens was founded by former DoorDash colleagues, CEO Jon Goldsmith and COO Andrew Munday, and CTO Jordan Bramble. The entrepreneurs set out to transform the concept of a food hall for the digital age. Local Kitchens’ Cupertino site features convenient online and mobile ordering, paired with fast and friendly service. The micro food hall concept allows guests to mix and match cuisines from different restaurants in a single order.

“Six years ago, Rooster & Rice was just an idea to serve a healthy and comforting product that is easy to grasp and prepare at its core,” says Tommy Chareon, Co-Founder of Rooster & Rice. “We are thrilled to be joining Local Kitchens at the same time as Sushirrito to further expand our brand across the Bay Area and showcase the delicious Khao Man Gai to more and more people.” Peter Yen, Founder and CEO of Sushirrito, who takes pride in the innovative, multicultural food and brand, added “When we learned about Local Kitchen’s fresh take on the micro food hall, we were impressed and knew we would be an excellent match. We are thrilled to join their Cupertino location to roll out the original sushi burrito brand to more Bay Area communities.”

Local Kitchens in Cupertino is open Monday through Sunday from 10:30AM through 12AM. Guests are encouraged to visit www.localkitchens.com or download the Local Kitchens app to order pickup or delivery and earn rewards. The Local Kitchens in Cupertino is home to concepts; Sushirrito, Rooster & Rice, The Plant, Senor Sisig, The Melt, Asian Box, Curry Up Now, SAJJ Mediterranean and Humpry Slocombe. Follow @eat.local.kitchens and @sushirrito on Instagram and Facebook to stay up-to-date with the latest happenings.