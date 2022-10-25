Food Hall Operator Local Kitchens to Open in Huntington Beach, California

Local Kitchens, the micro food halls offering a diverse mix of local independent restaurants cooked fresh under one roof, is opening its first Southern California location in Huntington Beach on October 27th. Located at 7151 Warner Ave Suite 105 within the Goldenwest & Warner Shopping Center, the Bay-area born micro food hall will feature seven restaurants including Baby's Badass Burgers, Backyard Bowls, Chicas Tacos, Locali, SAJJ Mediterranean, Sushirrito, and Hanchic.

The Local Kitchens team will be celebrating the Huntington Beach opening on Saturday, October 29th starting at 11AM, with the first 150 guests in line receiving a free fried chicken sandwich from Hanchic.

“We’ve been very fortunate to have grown as much as we have in just two years, and this opening in Huntington Beach, the first of our SoCal openings, is a big milestone for us,” says Jon Goldsmith, CEO and co-founder of Local Kitchens. “Huntington Beach is, of course, famous for its beaches and beautiful climate, but it’s also known for its great local food scene, and we’re proud to bring even more amazing restaurant options to the community. Our micro food hall concept is new to Southern California, so we’re thrilled to introduce our newest kitchen to Huntington Beach”

CEO Jon Goldsmith founded Local Kitchens with COO Andrew Munday and CTO Jordan Bramble. Goldsmith and Munday, who were early employees at DoorDash, saw the business challenges faced by local restaurants and set out to create a new expansion model to help them thrive and bring their incredible food to new markets. Applying their tech, operations, and analytics expertise, the entrepreneurs have digitally transformed the food hall experience to arm independent restaurants with the tech and business management they need to expand their brand footprint and compete against larger chains.

Each Local Kitchens location features 5-10 local concepts and offers convenient online and mobile ordering, paired with fast and friendly service. Local Kitchens provides a solution for the pickiest family member and most adventurous foodie who can now mix and match different cuisines, all in one order.

“Chicas Tacos is honored to partner with Local Kitchens as they debut in Southern California,” says Chris Blanchard, co-founder of Chicas Tacos. “The beach cities hold a special place in our hearts and Chicas Tacos is thrilled to deliver our award-winning tacos to Huntington Beach and the surrounding communities.”

Local Kitchens currently operates locations across Northern California throughout the greater Bay and Sacramento areas. In addition to the new Huntington Beach location, other Local Kitchens locations are planned to open in Southern California, including in Lake Forest in the coming months.

“It has been a pleasure to be working alongside the staff at Local Kitchens as they always prioritize innovation and efficiency, while staying true to our handcrafted recipes that can be enjoyed by all,” says Zaid Ayoub, CEO of SAJJ Mediterranean. “Huntington Beach is a brand new market for us and the perfect place for locals and tourists alike to be introduced to SAJJ and try our food. With more stores coming, we are thrilled for the future of the Local Kitchens and SAJJ partnership!”

The new Huntington Beach location offers a variety of cuisines including acai bowls, classic burgers, deli sandwiches, sushi burritos, authentic tacos, and more, and will be open every day from 11am to midnight. Follow @eat.local.kitchens on Instagram and Facebook to stay up-to-date with the latest happenings.