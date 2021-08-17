Food Manufacturer Bake'n Joy Foods Acquires L&M Bakery

Bake’n Joy Foods announced the acquisition of Haverhill, MA based L&M Bakery. L&M’s portfolio consists of a full line of high quality baked and sliced loaf cakes, fruit squares and a variety of other products sold to supermarkets and other retail outlets throughout New England and Mid-Atlantic states. The company started in 1948 and has earned a reputation of producing consistent and delicious products to satisfy customers’ needs. Bake’n Joy and L&M Bakery will work together over the next several months to establish a seamless integration for associates and customers.

“Similar to our purchase of Boston Coffee Cake in 2009, this acquisition brings another iconic New England bakery manufacturer to Bake’n Joy Foods and allows us to provide our customers with a wider variety of bakery solutions,” says Bake’n Joy President and CEO Bob Ogan. “Being a private family business, our values of caring for people and compassion are present throughout the organization. It drives who we are to our internal and external customers. I am truly excited for what this offers Bake’n Joy associates, the L&M team, and our customers,” he stated.