Food Truck America Promotion Awards More Than $15K in Prizes

The Food Truck America Promotion 2021 has come to an end.

Over the course of three months, the Food Truck America Promotion has awarded participants with over $15,000 in prizes and biweekly giveaways. Every two weeks of the promotion, Food Truck America gave the top ten food trucks on the leaderboard a $100 gift card to Sam’s Club. Participants earned points and climbed their way up the leaderboard by uploading photos of their receipts, posting and tagging Food Truck America on social media, and participating in daily challenges.

The daily challenges gave participating food trucks an opportunity to showcase their creative cooking talents using Weber, Member’s Mark, and Tone’s seasonings. From Taco Tuesday to creating a dish with the new Twix Shaker seasoning blend, trucks were encouraged to create fun and unique recipes every week.

The grand prize winner, Great White Smoke BBQ, will be receiving a cash prize of $5,000 as well as a banner recognizing the great accomplishments they’ve made during the promotion. Great White Smoke BBQ, from Bloomington, Indiana, smoked out the competition by competing in all of the daily challenges, posting consistently on social media, and taking advantage of our larger point opportunities.

To celebrate their success in the promotion, all of the other winners on the leaderboard will receive prizes valued at $2,000. Food Truck America plans to come back bigger and better in 2022 with even more prizes for participants! Follow them for future promotion opportunities at @foodtruckamerica21.

Food Truck America Promotion was sponsored by B&G Foods, including Weber, Tone’s, and Member’s Marks Seasonings, exclusively at Sam’s Club. Food Truck America Promotion was produced and managed by YellowDog Productions, LLC a full-service marketing agency in Chesterfield, MO.