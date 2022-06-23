Food Truck Haven Frankie Martin's Garden to Open in Cottleville, Missouri

Frankie Martin’s Garden, a new Missouri food truck garden, announced an opening of Friday, July 1. From the visionaries of 9 Mile Garden, Frankie Martin’s Garden is located in Cottleville at 5372 St. Charles Street. Frankie Martin’s Garden features a similar family-friendly atmosphere as Missouri’s first food truck garden, 9 Mile Garden. The Garden itself features a 26’ LED wall for sports and entertainment, a food truck staging area, and a 2,400 square foot beer pavilion with the best craft breweries in the country. There are also many shaded picnic tables, pergolas, and pavilions throughout the property as well as a pickleball court, sand volleyball court and a wine and whiskey bar.

“Opening Missouri’s first food truck garden with 9 Mile Garden to now being able to open a second one in the heart of Cottleville has been an exciting experience,” says Brian Hardesty, restaurateur and Managing Partner of Frankie Martin’s Garden. “Being able to bring everything our first garden has and even more to Cottleville is an honor, and we can’t wait for the community to see everything we have to offer.”

Named in honor of late Cottleville resident Frank J. Martin, the food truck garden sits on a 2.74-acre site. Housed in his 770 square foot former residence is an impressive whiskey and wine bar with seating inside and a patio in the back. The menu features over 230 whiskeys and a large selection of fine wine, both from around the world. Bottles of wine will be available for purchase to take out to the garden or to bring home to enjoy with friends and family.

Open seven days a week, Frankie Martin’s Garden hours are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for dinner. There will also be Saturday and Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Some of the best food trucks from around the greater St. Louis area will be featured, showcasing various cuisines. The current lineup for Frankie Martin’s Garden includes Angie Burger, Aristocrab Company, Beast Craft BBQ, Cluck Oink Moo, The Crooked Boot, Daddy O’s Cheese Steaks, Doggie Mac’s, Homestyle Grill, Lion’s Choice, Mother’s on Wheels, Moving Munchies, Scoops & More, SNS Goodies, Soul Burger, Supersmokers, The Sweet Side, This N’ That Eatery, Truck Norris, Ukraft, Wayno’s, Wok N’ Roll, Zacchi, and Zia’s amongst others to be announced. The daily line up will be posted to the Frankie Martin’s Garden social media channels by 10 a.m. each day.

In addition to food truck service, the Frankie Martin’s Garden will host an exciting array of free events. Monday and Thursday feature trivia night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. On Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday the Garden will have live music from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

In addition to regular service hours, guests can also host events at Frankie Martin’s Garden and reserve areas of the garden for private gatherings. The 16’x16’ pavilions and pergolas are reservable for four hours. Other rentable areas are the picnic table area which seats 50 people, the large beer pavilion seating 100, and the whiskey and wine house may also be reserved by calling Frankie Martin’s Garden. Six pickleball courts will be available to rent, including paddles and balls and the sand volleyball court will also be reservable, on site, for free.

Another feature with Frankie Martin’s Garden will be a new membership club. Locals will have an opportunity to join the Cask Club. The Cask Club is a membership in which a whiskey locker in the house is provided to keep their favorite bottles locked up for use at the Garden. They also receive special pricing on whiskey and wine, a special whiskey glass, a free birthday pour, and an exclusive e-newsletter. Each year, members are given a complimentary bottle of their choice from one of Frankie Martin’s Garden’s many barrel picks, all for $65 a month.

Along with Larry Chapman of Seneca Commercial Real Estate and Brian Hardesty, Managing Partner of the Food Truck Gardens, co-owners of the endeavor include: Jeff and David Kolb of Kolb Grading LLC, Tom Mohan of Chapman Ventures LLC, and Michael & Kate Reiter from Cottleville Ventures, LLC.