For the first time in two decades, Taco Bell is expanding the MOUNTAIN DEW BAJA BLAST legacy with a bold new flavor: BAJA MIDNIGHT. An unexpected purple twist on the iconic tropical lime flavor fans know and love, Taco Bell’s exclusive, first-ever MOUNTAIN DEW BAJA BLAST flavor drops nationwide on August 14. As a permanent menu addition, MOUNTAIN DEW BAJA MIDNIGHT is set to unleash the next wave of MOUNTAIN DEW BAJA BLAST fandom, driven by the same passion that has defined the phenomenon since 2004.

“BAJA BLAST has consistently sparked creativity, defied expectations, and continues to be a cornerstone of the Taco Bell experience,” said Taylor Montgomery, Chief Marketing Officer at Taco Bell. “Our fans made it iconic, and they’re the reason we’re expanding the universe for the first time with MOUNTAIN DEW BAJA MIDNIGHT. It’s unexpected, it’s Taco Bell purple, and it’s tasty enough to earn its place in the fandom.”

A New Way to BAJA BLAST

Intentionally crafted to satisfy the thirst of a new generation, MOUNTAIN DEW BAJA MIDNIGHT blends passion fruit flavor with the instantly recognizable taste of MOUNTAIN DEW BAJA BLAST for an entirely new experience. This evolution builds on the MOUNTAIN DEW BAJA BLAST legacy while introducing modern flavors that reflect the vibrant tastes of today. As a part of Taco Bell’s latest wave of summer beverage innovations, fans can enjoy MOUNTAIN DEW BAJA MIDNIGHT in two distinct formats, both expertly formulated to pair perfectly with any Taco Bell order:

MOUNTAIN DEW BAJA MIDNIGHT ($2.49 small / $2.79 medium / $2.99 large)*:

Taco Bell’s first-ever evolution of the cult classic flavor, blending a refreshing blast of passion fruit flavor with the signature tropical lime flavor of MOUNTAIN DEW BAJA BLAST.

MOUNTAIN DEW BAJA MIDNIGHT Freeze ($3.79 regular / $3.99 large)*: For fans who prefer their flavor frozen, Taco Bell’s latest limited-time Freeze offers an icy spin on the MOUNTAIN DEW BAJA MIDNIGHT experience.

On August 15, Rewards Members can try a medium MOUNTAIN DEW BAJA MIDNIGHT for free when they spend $5 or more in the Taco Bell app**.

Building the Beyond

To spark the next chapter of the MOUNTAIN DEW BAJA BLAST legacy, Taco Bell is turning to the community that transformed the tropical flavor that no one can quite explain into a cultural phenomenon. Fans are invited to help define the taste of MOUNTAIN DEW BAJA MIDNIGHT by sharing their creative interpretations of the new purple beverage, laying the foundation for the next wave of MOUNTAIN DEW BAJA BLAST lore. Take it from Zach from @SnachwithZach who says the next gen MOUNTAIN DEW BAJA BLAST tastes like “a purple oasis of flavor bliss in a barren desert filled with tired, dehydrated beverages.”

The fan-fueled movement has also sparked menu innovation over the years, from the introduction of MOUNTAIN DEW BAJA BLAST Freezes and Gelato to teased sweet treats like MOUNTAIN DEW BAJA BLAST Cinnamon Twists and the highly anticipated debut of MOUNTAIN DEW BAJA BLAST Pie slated to hit menus later this year. With the permanent addition of MOUNTAIN DEW BAJA MIDNIGHT, Taco Bell isn’t just honoring the legacy – it’s inviting fans to define it on their own terms.

Follow @TacoBell to see how the purple wave unfolds, one sip (and surprise) at a time.

*At participating U.S. locations for a limited time only (where applicable), while supplies last. Contact restaurant for prices, hours and participation, which vary. Taxes extra. Prices higher with delivery.

**On 8/15/25, Taco Bell Rewards Members can get one (1) free medium MOUNTAIN DEW BAJA MIDNIGHT when they spend $5 or more before taxes/fees. Redeemable only via the Taco Bell mobile app, at participating U.S. Taco Bell® locations, while supplies last. Must be a registered Taco Bell Rewards Member in order to redeem. Reward valid one (1) time per registered user. Must add qualifying item to cart and value of free item does not count towards minimum order amount. Reward is non-transferrable and cannot be combined with some other offers. No cash value. Terms and conditions apply: tacobell.com/terms.