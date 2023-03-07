Force4Good Introduces Free Fundraising System for Restaurants

Building on the success of their enterprise-level community fundraising system, Force4Good announced the launch of a free version of their software for small franchises and independent restaurants.

“Force4Good is perfect for small franchises and independent operators who want a fast, easy, and economical fundraising system with immense functionality,” says Steven Cook, CEO, Force4Good. “It’s a brilliant way to quickly and affordably jumpstart a local marketing program and connect with your community.”

Fundraisers are increasingly popular among restaurants as they seek to rebound after COVID and months of rising inflationary pressures. Restaurants work with local non-profit clubs and school groups to bring their supporters into the store on a given day, with a percentage of those sales going to support that organization.

Force4Good makes fundraising easy. The software as a service handles all the IRS tax requirements for making tax-deductible donations and generates all event marketing materials for the nonprofits. It makes fundraisers easy to apply for and coordinate, and even provides tips on how to make the events successful and profitable.

Force4Good's free service is perfect for restaurants that may be new to local marketing and in-store fundraising programs. For those wanting more functionality, PRO tier pricing is only $19 per month.

“We encourage restaurateurs to sign up for the free service first. This allows them to get the feel for the technology and develop a local marketing strategy that works best for them,” adds Cook.

Force4Good fundraising technology provides many benefits:

Local community organizations can earn much needed money by holding fundraisers at restaurants. Force4Good makes the process simple, efficient and effective.

Fundraisers often bring in patrons who are unfamiliar with or are otherwise new to the restaurant, thereby increasing the customer base. Marketing and word-of-mouth from the charity provide excellent marketing support to the restaurant.

A restaurant’s reputation is enhanced and protected when it invests in the local community. New customers become loyal customers, while community groups act as restaurant ambassadors. Community groups also appreciate the ease and convenience of raising money at restaurants.

Fundraisers bring in customers during off-peak hours and encourage larger ticket sales. Restaurant owners can schedule fundraisers to improve sales during slow days or hours. And because the event is charity-focused, ticket sales tend to be higher than usual.

Force4Good launched their enterprise fundraising platform in 2022, with partners including Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, MOD Pizza, Qdoba Mexican Eats and others. Last year, these groups hosted more than 6,900 fundraising events, bringing in more than $1 million in donations off of $5.7 million in sales.