Former Auburn Football Player Chad Slade to Open American Kolache Unit in Alabama

American Kolache will be expanding to Alabama this spring. The new store will be located in Birmingham, Alabama, operated by an exciting new franchisee: Chad Slade, former Auburn star and NFL veteran.

The 30 flavor options for breakfast, lunch and dessert offer creative — and locally influenced — varieties that keep customers always coming back for more. Their practice of partnering with popular local institutions (like Pappy’s BBQ and Gioia’s Deli in St. Louis) makes regional expansion especially exciting. Chad Slade fell in love with kolaches while playing with the Houston Texans -- and now, he’s proudly bringing them back to his home state of Alabama with this new partnership.

“We can’t wait to welcome Chad on board. We’re excited to see Chad bring some of that football hustle to the American Kolache franchise," says Russell Clark, co-owner of American Kolache

Chad Slade is best known for his career at Auburn University and with the NFL Houston Texans and New York Giants. With his love of kolaches and with American Kolache’s growth into a regional company, Chad saw the opportunity to partner with this quick service pioneer as the perfect next step in his career – and the company is thrilled to grow with him.

“I’m very proud of our team and how we’ve been growing. Our expansion into Alabama is just the beginning," says Bart Mantia, co-owner of American Kolache

While American Kolache is a quick-service franchise, each location bakes fresh daily. These savory stuffed buns are perfect for an on-the-go breakfast, lunch, snack or dessert. Some fan favorites include: Sausage & Gravy, Philly Cheesesteak, and Apple Pie. Keep an eye out for the grand opening this spring.